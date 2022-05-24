Does the HP Spectre x360 (2022) have a 5G? What about LTE?

HP’s Spectre x360 models for 2022 come with some significant changes from previous iterations, starting with the fact that the Spectre x360 14 is now called the Spectre x360 13.5, while both the Spectre x360 13 and 15 are no longer around. Of course, the new models come with new internals as well, but one thing you might be wondering is whether these new laptops support 5G. After all, there was a model of the HP Spectre x360 13 that had 5G support. However, that’s not the case, at least not yet.

At launch, neither the HP Spectre x360 13.5 nor the Spectre x360 16 come with any kind of cellular network support, whether that’s 5G or LTE. However, there will be a 5G-enabled option later this summer, though only for the 13.5-inch model. Cellular connectivity is far more common in business laptops, but it’s not the first time HP includes it in the Spectre lineup, which is geared more towards consumers. You won’t find 5G support in most of the best laptops on the market, but the Spectre x360 is a welcome exception.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

What is 5G, and do you need it on the Spectre x360?

If you’re not sure why 5G might be useful to you, let’s take a closer look at what it means. 5G is the latest generation of cellular networks – the networks that allow your phone to make calls, send messages, and access the internet. You’ve probably noticed that, with your phone, you can access the internet from many more places than you can with your laptop, and that’s because cellular networks are available almost anywhere. while Wi-Fi is only available in specific places.

That’s the first benefit you get with cellular support on a laptop: The ability to connect to the internet from anywhere you go. It’s a popular feature for business users who need to get work done while they’re on the move. That’s also why it’s usually smaller laptops that have it – it’s a feature that makes the most sense for mobile workers, which you probably aren’t if you have a heavy laptop. As to why you might want 5G over LTE, it’s mostly about speed and bandwidth – 5G is faster and more modern, meaning it will be supported for longer and keep improving over the next few years.

But there’s another major advantage in having cellular networks, and that’s security. If you’re connecting to the internet at a coffee shop, you’re likely connecting to an open Wi-Fi network, and anyone willing to put the work in might be able to access your data over the network. Using cellular connectivity, that can’t happen. It doesn’t work the same way as Wi-Fi does, and other users can’t intercept your internet traffic, thus keeping it safe. That’s another reason why cellular support is so popular in business laptops – because their users are often dealing with sensitive data.

Since 5G or LTE aren’t available on the 2022 HP Spectre x360 just yet, you might want to check out some other options if you can’t afford to wait. There are some great HP laptops that do have cellular network support if you’re keen on sticking with the brand. Otherwise, we have a list of the best 5G laptops you may want to check out, which has a few options from other brands.

If 5G isn’t that relevant to you, you can buy the HP Spectre x360 13.5 or 16 below. Rest assured, they’re both fantastic laptops in just about every other way, and you’re going to have a fantastic experience with either of them.