Does the HP Spectre x360 (2022) have good battery life?

HP has refreshed the Spectre x360 lineup for 2022, and with it came some big changes. The 13.5-inch model got a brand-new design, a new webcam, and upgraded processors, while the bigger 16-inch version mostly focused on processor upgrades. One thing that didn’t change, though, was the battery inside each of these models, which begs the question: How good is the battery life on the 2022 HP Spectre x360? The answer is a bit complicated, but both of them should give you solid results.

Battery life always depends on your usage of a laptop, so it’s hard to say how long exactly each of them will last. We can start by saying that the HP Spectre x360 13.5 comes with a 66Whr battery, which is fairly large for a laptop of its size, and the Spectre x360 16 comes with an 83Wh unit, which is also reasonably big. Both should give you solid results, but it depends on a few factors, so let’s take a look.

Battery life on the HP Spectre x360 (2022)

As we mentioned above, the HP Spectre x360 models have fairly large batteries, but that doesn’t tell us much by itself. HP provides three estimates for how long the battery should last: mixed usage (based on the MobileMark 2018 benchmark), video playback, and wireless streaming.

Spectre x360 13.5

Starting with the smaller 13.5-inch model, HP claims up to 16 hours of battery life on the Spectre x360 13.5. For local video playback, it’s up to 19 hours and 30 minutes, and for wireless streaming, up to 15 hours.

The thing about those measurements is that they’re always done in very specific – and ideal – conditions. The video playback tests assume a brightness level of 150 nits, that the audio is playing through headphones, and so on. Plus, these values only apply to specific configurations, so depending on what you get, that will vary. If you upgrade to the 3K2K OLED panel, for instance, battery life will be much worse.

That said, we can look at reviews for the previous model, the HP Spectre x360 14, to get an idea of how long the battery will last. Because it’s still using the same kind of display and processors, the results shouldn’t be too far off. For the models with Full HD+ displays, the previous Spectre x360 14 was found to last between 8 and 12 hours, and that’s actually great. Meanwhile, with the OLED panel, it hovered around 7 hours, which is still good for such a high-resolution screen.

Spectre x360 16

As for the Spectre x360 16, HP’s claims are a little lower – up to 15 hours of mixed usage, 19 hours of local video playback, and 12 hours and 30 minutes of wireless streaming. Again, this will vary depending on your configuration, and that’s especially important with this model.

That’s because the HP Spectre x360 is available in two very different processor configurations: one with an Intel P-series processor with a 28W TDP, and one with an H-series processor with a 45W TDP. The H series processor will use up battery much more quickly, so that’s something you need to keep in mind. On top of that, this laptop has optional dedicated graphics that will use even more power, and there’s also two display options, with the Ultra HD+ OLED panel being more power-hungry.

If you look at our review of last year’s Spectre x360 16, you’ll see that it lasted about five hours on a charge during real-life usage. That’s with the OLED panel and dedicated graphics, and for that configuration, it’s actually a solid result. You should get an even better result if you choose not to get the dedicated Intel Arc A370M graphics and stick to the standard display. But there’s also another factor – last year, the laptop used a 35W processor, which isn’t an option with this year’s model. You’re probably going to get worse battery life by going with the 45W processor. The 28W model should get you better battery life, but that one isn’t available yet at writing time.

And that’s all you should need to know about the battery life on the HP Spectre x360 2022 models. While we haven’t had the chance to test the new models yet, last year’s models should give us a pretty good estimate of what to expect.

If that has convinced you to buy either of these laptops, you can find them below. They’re both fantastic devices in their own right, with premium designs and build quality on top of top-notch specs. They’re probably the best HP laptops you can buy today, but if you want to check out some other options, we also have a list of the best laptops overall.