Does the HP Spectre x360 (2022) have a good warranty?

HP recently released the 2022 models of the HP Spectre x360, including a 13.5-inch version that succeeds what used to be called the Spectre x360 14, as well as a refresh of the Spectre x360 16. While they’re geared towards different audiences, both of these are premium products with top-tier specs and designs. But even premium products can break, and if you need to repair your laptop, it’s good to know you’re covered by the warranty service. If you’re wondering whether the HP Spectre x360 has a good warranty, it depends on whether you want to pay for it.

By default, the HP Spectre x360 comes with the typical one-year limited warranty, which covers manufacturing defects. That’s what you get with most electronics, so it’s fairly standard. However, HP gives you the option to upgrade your warranty, either by extending it or by increasing its coverage.

Warranty options for the HP Spectre x360

If the default one-year warranty isn’t enough for you, HP gives you four extended warranty options for the HP Spectre x360 13.5. You can only extend it for a maximum of three years, though. Of course, it costs extra to do so, but a three-year plan is almost the same price as a two-year plan.

What you can also do is add coverage for accidental damage, so if you spill something on your laptop or drop it, you can still have it repaired through the warranty service. Similar to the standard warranty extension, this one is available as a two-year or three-year deal. Here are all the options available on HP’s website:

Warranty plan Price (Spectre x360 13.5) Price (Spectre x360 16) 2-year Protection Plan $128.99 $256.99 2-year Protection Plan with Accidental Damage $139.99 $288.99 3-year Protection Plan $139.99 $288.99 3-year Protection Plan with Accidental Damage $155.99 $315.99

Naturally, the warranty extension is more expensive for the SPectre x360 16, since that’s the more expensive laptop with the pricier parts. As to how the support service is carried out, it might depend on where you are. Generally, you should be able to send your laptop to HP to have it repaired or replaced, depending on what kind of damage it has. On-site support is usually not available for consumer laptops like this one.

Of course, these are the warranty options available directly from HP, and that’s going to vary if you buy your laptop from a retailer like Best Buy. Most often, retailers also sell their own warranty services that may cover different types of problems, last longer, or have different prices.

If you’re interested in buying the HP Spectre x360, you can do so below. Both models are among the best HP laptops you can buy in 2022, and they’ve got a handful of warranty options to ensure that you can keep it for the next few years. If you want to look at other options, consider checking out our list of the best laptops overall.