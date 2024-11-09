Fans help circulate air through a system, be it a desktop or laptop PC. The more fans installed, the better the airflow, and the more heat can be exhausted. Purchasing the best PC case fans for your system is only step one. The second step is to install the blowers and connect them to your motherboard or hub. But when installing the fans onto a radiator, which is usually the case with AIO kits, is it better to configure fans in a pull, push, or push-pull configuration? Does it even matter?

What is push, pull, and push-pull?

Close

Push, pull, and push-pull is the directional setup of a fan. A fan typically pulls air through and pushes it out the other side. If a fan is configured for "pushing," it attempts to blow air through the front of a radiator. "Pulling" is where the fan sits behind the radiator and attempts to pull air through the fin stack. Push-pull is when there are fans on either side of the radiator. One fan pushes air into the radiator and the other pulls it through the other side. Some fans may even be preinstalled on the radiator from the factory in a specific configuration.

Related The difference between airflow and static pressure: PC fans explained When it comes to building a PC, you can use the correct fans in strategic locations

Which configuration is best for PC fans?