Network-attached storage (NAS) are home servers at this point but the same question remains: which drives should you use inside one? Consumer-grade drives and those designed for server use come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from 3.5-inch mechanical hard disk drives (HDDs) to ultra-fast M.2 NVMe solid-state drives (SSDs). Every one of them can store data, so they should all be compatible with a NAS, right? So long as the interface of the drive matches that of the NAS slot you wish to use, you're good to go, but should you spend more on NAS-grade storage drives?

What drives can I use inside a NAS?

This depends on the NAS itself. Most enclosures from brands such as Synology and TerraMaster or a system you build yourself will offer SATA ports for 3.5-inch HDDs or 2.5-inch HDDs and SSDs. Some turnkey models will have M.2 slots that can be used for NVMe drives to unlock rapid storage for the pool or improve performance through caching. Building a DIY NAS with modern motherboards will almost always provide M.2 slots for SATA and NVMe drives. Always check the documentation for your NAS enclosure or PC hardware for additional details.

So long as the drives you have (or plan to purchase) are compatible with the available ports and slots on the NAS, you're good to go. The OS will detect and manage the drive(s) as it would any other drive and you'd be able to store data within a configured pool. The reason why many, including myself, often recommend drives designed for server or NAS use is due to the nature of how storage operates inside such a device. Running drives inside a NAS isn't an issue by itself but using a few inside a RAID can cause more wear and tear than the manufacturer intended, especially when running 24/7 with countless other bays populated.

Consumer drives aren't designed for heavier workloads, nor are they built with multiple units running adjacent to one another. This can cause issues with vibrations, particularly for 3.5-inch mechanical drives. Firmware and endurance are other concerns since the drives themselves won't be built with RAID and NAS in mind. Combining the two with heavier workloads through multiple user accounts and clients could lead to easier drive failure. These drives will be cheaper than their NAS equivalents, however, and no drive is immune to failure. You could see consumer drives outlive NAS drives inside the same enclosure.

Are NAS-rated drives better?

If you plan on using your NAS to store sensitive data, be it work or personal files, you'll want to consider NAS-rated drives. These drives are designed for continuous operation whereas consumer drives are built for regular cycles. With enhanced reliability, NAS drives often have better error correction features and can handle the heavier workloads of a NAS and RAID configuration. They should also be capable of more efficiently handling read and write operations with multiple connections. It's likely your NAS will be accessed by various clients, which can put additional strain on hardware.

Although no drive lasts forever, drives built for NAS and server use usually come with additional features that make them better suited for long-term storage. They have enhanced firmware that can protect the drive from vibrations and other notable improvements over "standard" drives, but so long as they're up and running and you have no issues with your storage pool, you'll not notice a difference unless hitting the NAS hard. Lastly, more expensive drives for servers can come with longer warranties, providing additional peace of mind you can have an additional year or two of coverage.

SMR vs. CMR: Which is better for NAS?

Shingled magnetic recording (SMR) and conventional magnetic recording (CMR) are two types of storage technologies used for storing data on spinning platters inside an HDD. CRM uses concentric circles (or tracks) for saving data, which are segmented into sectors. Everything is recorded linearly with each sector being written and read independently, allowing specific sectors to be rewritten without affecting any other sector on the drive. SMR is a newer technology that takes the same concentric circles approach but instead overlaps the tracks to bolster storage capacity but performance suffers alongside reliability.

SMR drives can be considerably more affordable than CMR, though I recommend selecting only CMR when possible. When it boils down to it, almost any drive will work inside a NAS. Some questions include how reliable you want the NAS to be, how many drives will you be using, and how frequently will you check S.M.A.R.T. reports and other stats to get ahead of potential drive failures.