The Lenovo Legion Go is proof that PC gaming handhelds can be versatile, powerful, and comfortable all at the same time. It’s one of the best options for PC gaming on the go, and arguably one of the better Steam Deck alternatives out there. However, when you’re trying to cram a gaming PC into a portable form factor, certain sacrifices have to be made.

The Lenovo Legion Go Does not have VRR

To answer the question simply, the Lenovo Legion Go does not have a variable refresh rate (VRR). This might seem like an odd omission, especially considering the Legion Go’s fantastic display. If you’re not aware, the Legion Go features an 8.8-inch 2560 x 1600 144Hz IPS display. The bigger screen makes it more enjoyable than other handhelds, and 144Hz provides that buttery smooth experience.

However, the lack of any variable refresh rate technology like AMD’s Freesync or Nvidia’s G-sync means you might notice screen tearing here and there. Screen tearing happens when your monitor’s refresh rate and GPU’s frame rate are not synchronized. It usually happens when the framerate drops and the GPU sends an incomplete frame, resulting in a “torn” image or jagged lines.

Variable refresh rate provides a quick fix to this problem, as it can dynamically alter your monitor’s refresh rate to keep it synced with your game’s frame rate. This feature is available on the ASUS ROG Ally.

Is VRR important for the Legion Go?

The lack of VRR isn’t excusable, but considering that other handhelds like the newest Steam Deck OLED are also missing this feature, it’s a bit understandable. A lot of games on the Legion Go are never going to achieve 144fps, so a variable refresh rate seems like an unnecessary feature that would only benefit a handful of games.

But, if that’s the case, why add a 144Hz screen at all? You’ll have to ask Lenovo if you want an answer to that. Our best bet is that they just wanted to add it as a marketable feature, even if it’s not something that would benefit most games.

Considering a good number of handhelds don’t have VRR, it’s a bit unfair to single out the Legion Go. If you want a smoother experience at a certain refresh rate, we recommend capping your frame rate in games. This will reduce screen tearing, give you a stable and smoother experience, and also save on battery life as you’ll use less GPU power when capping games to a lower frame rate.