Does the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 have 5G connectivity?

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is the new mainstream laptop to hit the stores this year. It gives you more than a few compelling reasons to pick it up as your new business laptop. It can be configured with Intel and AMD processors, a tall 16:10 panel with many resolution options, and more. But what about the connectivity options? Does the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 have 5G? Well, the short answer to that question is no, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 doesn’t have 5G. However, it supports 4G LTE and other standard connectivity options that we’ve come to expect from business notebooks in 2022.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 5G Support

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook, as we just mentioned, doesn’t support 5G connectivity. However, all models of this notebook come with a SIM card slot for 4G LTE. This isn’t necessarily a bummer considering the fact a lot of notebooks still only feature support for 4G LTE instead of the newer cellular network. 5G is considered more secure, it offers more bandwidth and higher speeds, but there’s no denying that it’s still in its early stages. You’ll be more future-proof with a 5G modem as the benefits of 5G connectivity will become more apparent over time.

Also, the lack of 5G connectivity in the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 isn’t necessarily a surprise because it’s usually reserved for more expensive and premium notebooks. The ThinkPad T14, on the other hand, is one of those machines that nails all the basics without being overly expensive or ground-breaking. As such, you get support for 4G LTE which is here to stay for a few more years, at least. And if you are planning to upgrade your notebooks in a few years, then we think there’s no immediate need to spend the extra money to buy a more premium machine just for the added benefit of 5G connectivity.

We recommend buying a notebook with either 4G LTE or 5G connectivity over Wi-Fi because of the many advantages that come along. For starters, you’ll be always connected to the internet and free yourself from Wi-Fi and hotspot dependency. This helps you with productivity overall as you can work from anywhere, even at places without an active Wi-Fi connection. Both 4G LTE and 5G connections are also more secure. While connecting to a Wi-Fi hotspot is often free and more convenient, they pose a security risk.

Closing Thoughts

Even without 5G support, however, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is still a great notebook overall. You still get your standard array of connectivity of options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. And besides connectivity, you get a lot of other compelling reasons to consider this laptop like the option to configure it with both Intel and AMD processors, a tall 16:10 display, a good webcam, a solid selection of ports, and more.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook comes with Intel's new 12th gen vPro or AMD's Ryzen 6000 PRO series processors. See at Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 starts at $1,299, which is quite palatable when compared with some other business notebooks on the market including the Dell Latitude 7430 or the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business. We’ll have more to talk about this laptop once we’ve had a chance to test it, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can check out our round-up of the best ThinkPad notebooks or the best laptops to see if you want to buy other laptops.