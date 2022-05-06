Does the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 have a good warranty?

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is the latest in Lenovo’s series of mainstream ThinkPad laptops, and it packs some big improvements to boot. Compared to the previous generation, you get a taller 16:10 display, a better webcam for video calls, and faster processors. But business laptops are also about reliability, and when you’re buying a laptop that starts at $1,299, you want it to last a long time. As such, it’s important to know whether the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 has a good warranty service. And the good news is it does, but it depends on how much you’re willing to pay for it.

By default, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 comes with a one-year warranty period, which is standard for most electronics. This includes parts and labor, but also onsite support, so if your laptop has a problem, Lenovo will come to you to fix it. That’s something you don’t get with every warranty service out of the box. However, we should note that this is based on the only existing configuration available for this laptop at writing time – other Lenovo laptops typically don’t include onsite support by default, and this could change over time.

Warranty options for the ThinkPad T14

If the one-year onsite support warranty isn’t good enough for you, Lenovo does offer some upgrade or extension options. First, the most basic upgrade you can et is extend the duration of the warranty. Lenovo lets you buy up to five years of warranty in one-year increments, including the onsite support, pats, and labor mentioned above. The warranty extension prices get more expensive after the third year, since the laptop is more likely to have problems after being used for that long. These are the prices Lenovo has listed, excluding discounts:

Warranty extension Price One year (included in price) Two years $59 Three years $109 Four years $199 Five years $319

Another upgrade option is to upgrade to Premier on-site support. What that means is that you get priority access to parts and labor, plus the ability to have Lenovo support at your location the next day to perform urgent repairs. Additionally, you also get advanced support over the phone for any other problems that might arise.

Like the base level of coverage, Premier on-site support can also be extended up to five years, with one-year increments available. Here are the official prices from Lenovo, excluding discounts:

Warranty extension Price One year $35 Two years $119 Three years $209 Four years $339 Five years $499

And that’s all you need to know about the warranty options available for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. As you might have expected from a business-oriented company like Lenovo, there are some solid options available, so you can rest assured that your laptop will be covered in case anything goes wrong.

If you’re interested in the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3, you can check it out below. Keep in mind that only the Intel models are available at writing time, even though there’s already a product page for the AMD version. That one is expected to launch in June.