Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 have a good webcam?

There are many factors that go into buying a laptop, from performance to the design and the display. But one factor has become particularly important over the last couple of years, and that’s the webcam. With remote and hybrid work becoming increasingly common, a good webcam is important if you want to look your best during meetings and video calls. With the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 being such an expensive laptop, you’d probably expect it to have a good webcam, and thankfully, it does.

Right out of the gate, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme comes with a 1080p webcam, which also includes support for Windows Hello facial recognition. That should get you pretty good video quality for calls, but it is worth noting that this is a hybrid sensor. The regular camera and the IR camera used for Windows Hello are combined into one, and this can sometimes result in slightly worse image quality. Still, it’s a Full HD webcam and it should be better than most. There are no other options available, either, so no matter your configuration, you’re getting a pretty good experience.

There are laptops with better webcams out there, but frankly, most of them won’t match the performance of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. Webcams aren’t generally a priority for performance-focused laptops, so this is a pretty solid choice.

Need a better webcam for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme?

While we’d say the camera on the ThinkPad X1 Extreme should be good enough for the majority of people. it is possible you’ll have the need for something even better. If you’re frequently in low-light environments or there’s a very bright background behind you, image quality can take a hit, and a better webcam can help compensate for that. One of the best options out there is the HP 965 Streaming Webcam, a 4K webcam with a Sony STARVIS sensor optimized for low light.

HP 965 Streaming Webcam The HP 965 Streaming Webcam has a high-resolution 8MP sensor with 4K video and it's optimized for low-light scenarios. See at HP

There are many other great webcams out there, and some of them may technically be better for certain use cases, but they can get even more expensive. For example, we’ve reviewed the Insta360 Link, which is a great camera for presenters, but it costs a lot of money and you may not need all the features it offers.

That’s about all there is to the webcam situation on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme. Again, you’re getting a solid experience by default here, but you can buy an external webcam to make the experience a bit better. If you want an even better camera right out of the gate and you don’t care about the high-end performance of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, you may find better options on our list of the best laptops with 1080p webcams. Specifically, HP has been putting out laptops with some great webcams in 2022.

Otherwise, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme using the link below. You can also take a look at the best Lenovo ThinkPads if you’re looking for something a little different, or check out the best laptops overall. Many of the laptops you can buy today have 1080p webcams.