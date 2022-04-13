Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 come with a pen?

When it comes to convertible laptops the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is one of the very best out there. It combines Lenovo’s legendary ThinkPad design and build quality with the flexibility of both a laptop and a tablet. One of the strongest features of the latter is Windows Ink, which of course, requires a compatible digital pen. And not all pen-supported laptops and tablets actually come with one included in the box.

The latest refresh of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is easily one of the best Lenovo laptops, but does it come with a pen in the box to ink away to your heart’s content?

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 come with a pen?

The good news is, that like its predecessor, the 2022 Gen 7 version of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga does come with a pen. That means if inking is a priority for you then this is a laptop worth considering. It sounds like a small detail, but considering you don’t get a pen included with every Microsoft Surface even, it’s most welcome. After all, it’s helping you get the most from your laptop.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Better still, the pen Lenovo includes with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is rechargeable and benefits from a built-in slot on the laptop to store it while it charges. It’s not a chunky pen like you would get from Microsoft for the Surface, instead closer mimicking a traditional stylus or something like Samsung’s S-Pen. It’s always there, always charged, whenever you need it.

With the OLED display available on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga the pen isn’t just good for writing, either. The vivid, accurate colors make it a perfect device for digital art, too, pairing the included pen with a supported app such as Adobe Illustrator. Whether for personal use or buying as a business laptop, you’re in good hands.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 One of the absolute best convertible laptops for 2022 with both OLED and an included pen for the best digital canvas experience See at Lenovo

So that’s great news for pen lovers who might be interested in the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which continues to be one of the best ThinkPads there is.