Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 have Thunderbolt?

Lenovo’s ThinkPad family is home to some of the best business laptops you can buy. And among this lineup, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is one of the best options you can find, particularly if you really want a convertible. The latest iteration of the X1 Yoga comes with Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors with an increased 28W TDP, plus it has a great display, improved webcam, and more. And, if you’re the kind of user who relies on Thunderbolt connectivity, yes, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga supports it too.

Specifically, the convertible comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which gives you room to greatly expand the connectivity on your laptop. But if you’re not sure why you might not want Thunderbolt in the first place, we’re here to help.

What can Thunderbolt do on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga?

Thunderbolt is a connection protocol developed and maintained by Intel, and the latest iteration – Thunderbolt 4 – uses a USB Type-C connector. Thunderbolt greatly expands on the capabilities of standard USB Type-C by offering up to 40Gbps of bandwidth (though USB4 can also support those speeds), including the ability to drive external displays and deliver power. Plus, one of the most noteworthy features of Thunderbolt is the PCIe signaling capability.

PCIe is the interface that motherboards use to connect to the components inside of a computer, but with a Thunderbolt port, you can extend that connection to an external device – specifically, an external GPU. That means you can add a lot more GPU power to a thin and light laptop, such as the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, so it can be used for demanding tasks like gaming.

Of course, that’s not all there is to it. Thanks to its very high bandwidth, Thunderbolt is also very commonly used for docking stations, or docks. Docks that use Thunderbolt can add multiple high-speed ports to your laptop, including USB, HDMI or DisplayPort outputs, and even more Thunderbolt downstream connectivity. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga already has a solid supply of ports out of the box, but using a Thunderbolt dock, you can connect multiple peripherals to your laptop using a single cable. This makes it ideal if you have a complex desk setup where you hook up your laptop, so you don’t have to connect the peripherals one by one each and every time you bring your laptop to the desk.

There’s a wide range of Thunderbolt docks out there, and they all cater to different kinds of needs. A personal favorite would be the Anker 777, which gives you a lot of USB ports, gigabit Ethernet, and two HDMI ports for external displays.

Anker 777 Thunderbolt Docking Station The Anker 777 is a premium Thunderbolt dock with a metal chassis and a wide range of ports for peripherals. See at Amazon

Of course, none of this is to say that you necessarily need Thunderbolt for your setup. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a very solid supply of ports aside from Thunderbolt, including two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an optional nano-SIM slot if you add LTE or 5G connectivity. There’s a good chance you don’t need more than that, but if you do, Thunderbolt docks are a great way to get more ports and simplify your setup.

If you haven't yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 using the link below. This isn't just one of the best business laptops of 2022, it's potentially one of the very best laptops you can buy right now.