The Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) is a great Lenovo laptop, coming with both 14-inch and 16-inch screen options for general productivity. It's also a convertible, and like many of its siblings, it supports a pen that'll let you draw on the screen and take notes. There's no doubt this lets you use the device in many fun ways.

But does Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) come with a pen? Well, it depends on which model you buy and where you buy it from. When buying your Yoga 7i (2023), you need to check the product listing at Lenovo.com, Best Buy, or Amazon to see if a pen is included.

Where do I find out if the Yoga 7i comes with a pen?

When I reviewed the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023), I'll admit, I was confused myself. The 16-inch model Lenovo sent me is sold at Best Buy and doesn't come with a pen included.

However, Lenovo.com will make it clear which models come with the pen. Depending on the configuration you choose, and where you buy your Yoga 7i (2023) you might get the pen included. On Lenovo.com, look under the System Specs page when you click on the Yoga 7i, and ensure that it says Lenovo Active Pen under Pen. If it says None or No Pen or doesn't mention the Lenovo Active Pen at all, then this means you will not get a pen included. If you're buying your Yoga 7i through Best Buy, chances are the pen won't be included. We checked Best Buy's stock and all the current models we found do not come with the Lenovo Active Pen.

Thankfully, if the model you buy doesn't have one, you can get it separately. The newer Active Pen 2 model is available with the link below for about $50.

Lenovo Active Pen 2 If you enjoy the convenience of pen shortcuts, the Lenovo Active Pen 2 is a cheaper pen that has 4,096 levels of pressure, and it comes with Bluetooth support to enable those shortcuts, all for a pretty low price compared to other Bluetooth pens. $45 at Lenovo See at Amazon

Don't let that stop you from buying the Lenovo Yoga 7i, it's still one of the best laptops to consider, and I really loved it when I had it for review.