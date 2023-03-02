If you're hoping to use your Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) when on the go, then you might want to keep in mind that the convertible doesn't have 5G.

As well-connected as the world is these days, not every place you visit will end up having free and open or secure Wi-Fi. So, if you're considering buying a great Windows convertible like the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) for use on the go away from Wi-Fi then we have some bad news. The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) does not have a 5G option. Lenovo sells the device with Wi-Fi-only configurations, so if you want 5G on your laptop, and want secure connections to the internet when in public, you'll have to tether to your phone or purchase a hotspot service from your cellphone carrier.

Why the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) doesn't have 5G

The reason why the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) doesn't have 5G is quite simple. This is a consumer-oriented device, so it lacks a 5G modem that enables the feature. Based on the specs sheet provided by Lenovo, we know that the Windows convertible only has Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 and Bluetooth 5.1. For it to have 5G like some of the top 5G and 4G LTE laptops, it'd need a cellular modem from a partner like Qualcomm.

As a workaround, though, you can use your iPhone or Android device as a mobile hotspot. You'll have to connect your Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) to your cellphone's network like you would a Wi-Fi network. If you don't want to do this, you can purchase a hotspot router, which is usually an extra add-on to a standard cell phone plan. Check it out below.

NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 Hotspot 4G LTE Router $379.99 $429.99 Save $50 Get internet whenever you need it with a mobile hotspot router. For $300, Netgear's router will get you the speeds you need without using your smartphone as a tether. With the right carrier, you can even get a hotspot data plan! $379.99 at Amazon

Options for 5G laptops

Even though the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) doesn't have 5G, there are some great Lenovo laptops that do have it. We suggested three laptops that do indeed have 5G for you below. Just keep in mind that the additional 5G support on these laptops comes as an extra on top of the listed prices below.

You'll end up having to pay a lot more than you might for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) on its own. The HP Dragonfly Folio is quite similar to the Yoga 9i (2023) since it's a convertible, letting you use the device as a tablet, so you might want to consider it for this reason. Other than that, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the ThinkPad Z13 are still traditional laptops that have touch screens.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes with 12th-gen Intel Core P-series processors, new OLED displays, and a Full HD webcam. $1164 at Lenovo

HP Dragonfly Folio G3 HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is a luxury of a laptop, with a beautiful OLED screen and faux leather finish. $2379 at HP $3373 at HP (customizable)

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 was designed in collaboration with AMD, and packs a lot of modern features like a haptic touchpad, a brand-new design, an FHD webcam, and more. $1034.5 at Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) is not yet available for purchase at the time of writing. It's set for release in April starting at $1,500. But going back to the original question, it doesn't have 5G connectivity. You'll have to consider another device if this is important to you or consider using a cellular hotspot.