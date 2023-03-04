The Lenovo Yoga 9i topped our charts as one of the best laptops you can buy, and Lenovo is refreshing it in 2023 with new specifications to make it even better. As great as the new 13th-gen Intel Processors are, however, you might be wondering about the warranty, and if it's any good. Well, the warranty on the Yoga 9i (2023) hasn't changed at all. You still get the standard one-year limited warranty (known as depot support) which is required by law in the United States. But you also can add extra protection with Premium Care Onsite Support, or Premium Care Plus.

Everything you need to know about the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) warranty

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) has yet to go up on sale, but once you can buy it, your purchase will come with the standard one-year limited warranty from Lenovo. Lenovo has this detailed on its website, and happens to call this "Depot Support." It's the same support that you get with some of the other best Lenovo laptops since it only covers parts and labor, and basic phone support for hardware issues. Repairs will also have be done with shipment to the Lenovo depot (Lenovo covers the shipping costs). Again, this is a basic warranty that only covers issues from the factory that aren't of your own making. Examples included cracked screen during shipment, a broken hinge, or a keyboard not working, right out of the box. These issues are notable within the first minutes of use, and only cover thing that aren't your own fault.

If you'd like, you also can pay to extend this extended warranty by up to five years with Lenovo Premium Care Onsite Support. This is similar to the basic warranty, but with some added benefits. It can cost as much as $50 for one year, or $175 for four years. You get bonuses like advanced phone support with dedicated Lenovo experts, faster repairs done at your location with priority parts and labor, and what Lenovo calls "comprehensive hardware and software support" which includes how-to questions, and other common questions. You even get a yearly PC health check.

Get extra protection with Lenovo Premium Care Plus

For the best protection, we suggest you purchase Lenovo Premium Care Plus. This includes all the benefits of the previous two tiers, but with the best possible benefits. You'll get the fastest possible repairs done right at your location in the next business day, accidental damage protection for issues of your creation (like liquid damage, drops, and broken ports.) You'll even get Smart Performance, which is a service from Lenovo that can optimize your PC performance, network, and remove malware. There's even extended battery warranty, for up to three years, should you need a battery replacement, and data migration if you have to move data off your laptop to a new one. This warranty service and protection plan happens to be the most expensive, coming in at $85 for one year, ot $230 for four years.

We hope that we answered your question. The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) does indeed have a good warranty. It has yet to become available, but it's set to go on sale in April for pricing starting at $1,500. We'll update this post with a link when available.