The Mac Mini M3 2023 has a lot of ports, and it does indeed have Thunderbolt if this factors into your buying decision.

There's a new Mac Mini that you can buy in 2023, joining the always-expanding Apple Mac family that's powered by macOS Ventura and custom Apple Silicon. However, the overall design hasn't changed in this new Mac Mini model. This means that the port selection is very similar to the older models. Alongside classics like USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, the Mac Mini (2023) indeed still has Thunderbolt ports. In fact, depending on which model Mac Mini with the M2 chip you buy, you'll end up getting more Thunderbolt ports than before.

The base model Mac Mini 2023 with the M2 chip comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports. If you buy the upgraded model with the M2 Pro chip, you get four Thunderbolt 4 ports, which is a change from the 2020 Mac Mini M1 model, which only had two Thunderbolt ports. All the ports support bandwidth up to 40GB/s, DisplayPort, USB4, and USB 3.1 Gen 2 speeds, and are backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3, as well as Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, and VGA using adapters. Here's a little more on what you can do with those Thunderbolt 4 ports if you're curious.

What you can do with Thunderbolt 4 on the Mac Mini M2, 2023

If you didn't already know, you can use that Thunderbolt 4 port to connect your Mac to a display, or external storage, or a certified Thunderbolt dock. If you're using Thunderbolt to connect a display, you can connect two displays simultaneously on the Mac Mini with an M2 chip, without the use of a dock or adapters. With the Mac Mini M2 Pro 2023 model, you get support for up to three displays simultaneously without docks or adapters. In the case of external storage, you can enjoy faster data transfer speeds between your Mac Mini and your portable SSD when copying over large video files, or other items. As we said before, Thunderbolt 4 offers speeds of up to 40Gb/s. We've suggested three of our favorite Thunderbolt monitors, docks, and SSDs for you below.

ThinkVision P27u-20 27-inch Monitor The ThinkVision P27u-20 27-inch Monitor is a great Thunderbolt 4 monitor for the Mac Mini. It's those who are into content creation thanks to the 3840 x 2160 resolution, great color accuracy, USB hub, and sleek design. $769 at Lenovo $711 at Amazon $769 at B&H

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD This is a Thunderbolt 3 SSD, but it works fine with the Mac Mini M2 2023 model. It has a built-in cable and super fast data transfer speeds. $349 at Amazon

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock This docking station can get you 18 extra ports on your Mac Mini, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet. $400 at Amazon

So going back to the original question, the Mac Mini M2 2023 model does indeed have Thunderbolt 4 ports. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the standard M2 model, and four Thunderbolt 4 ports on the M2 Pro model. You can check out the new Mac Mini with the link below.