Does the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) have good battery life?

The MacBook Pro 13 (2022) model was a bit of a surprise when it was first announced. The model looked like a relic compared with its MacBook siblings, but it was also powered by the latest Apple M2 SoC. Although it might look old, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro does offer something unexpected – the best battery life for a sub-16-inch MacBook.

How much battery life does the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) have?

According to Apple’s specifications, the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) can provide up to 20 hours of Apple TV movie playback and up to 17 hours of wireless web browsing. So what does this really mean? Well, Apple claims that it was able to achieve these numbers using a pre-production model that was tested in May 2022. The model tested was an 8-core M2 SoC, that has a 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal SSD storage.

The Apple TV app was tested by playing back a 1080p movie with the display brightness set to “eight clicks from the lowest setting”. The wireless web test browsed 25 popular websites using wireless internet with the display brightness set again to “eight clicks from the lowest setting”. This setting is 50 percent of the MacBook’s maximum brightness capability, which on the latest model is 500 nits. However, Apple does add a disclaimer, stating that tests and results can vary, but this is generally what you might be able to expect if all the conditions are met.

Why does battery life matter?

The most important and often overshadowed specification is a product’s battery life. The battery life of any product determines a lot – how you will use it, whether you will need to bring a charger, and more. In the case of the MacBook Pro 13 (2022), if you’re content with being able to surf the web for 17 hours without the need for a recharge, then it might be a very good option for you. If you’re a movie enthusiast, the same might apply, as it offers one of the longest running times out of Apple’s laptops, coming in at 20 hours. Apple doesn’t list many other battery specifications, but what it has listed is quite potent, with results indicating that this laptop offers longer than normal battery performance, which could apply to other tasks as well.

How does the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) achieve great battery life?

The MacBook Pro 13 (2022) is able to achieve stellar battery numbers thanks to a combination of things. First and foremost, the M2 SoC is not only the latest from Apple, but it is also the most efficient. The second contributing factor is its 58.2-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery. This is quite a bit larger in the lineup with the exception of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Lastly, the combination of all its components works in perfect harmony to provide the best experience possible.

How does the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) compare with other MacBooks?

As mentioned prior, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro has one of the highest-rated when it comes to battery life. It packs a 58.2-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery, which is quite a bit larger when compared to the MacBook Air M1, which has a 49.9‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery, and the MacBook Air M2, which comes with a 52.6-watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery. Both of the previous are smaller in capacity, which is a good reason why the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) has better battery life.

The MacBook Pro 14 does have a much larger 70-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery, but it also has a more powerful SoC and power-hungry 120Hz display. But its Apple TV movie playback and wireless web surfing stats are lower than the MacBook 13 (2022). The 16-inch model ekes out one hour more but also packs a much larger 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery.

Apple’s MacBook Pro 13 (2022) model is now available for pre-order, with a release date set for June 24. Despite having the appearance of the older MacBook Pro, the internals are all new, and surprisingly also beat out the MacBook Airs, which have traditionally provided more battery life. If you’d like to purchase a MacBook Pro 13 (2022), be sure to check out the links below. You can also get some deals on older refurbished models as well.