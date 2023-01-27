The MacBook Pro (2023) has plenty of upgrades, most notably the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, but does it have 5G for connectivity?

Apple fans were immediately salivating at the reveal of the new MacBook Pro (2023). It comes in 14- and 16-inch iterations and with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chips that boast blazingly fast performance, support for up to 96GB of unified memory, and the longest battery life ever seen on a MacBook.

While the MacBook Pro (2023) has plenty of connectivity options, unfortunately it still remains one of the few Apple devices that does not have the option to connect via 5G. It connects to the Internet exclusively via Wi-Fi. You can, however, leverage the cellular 5G connection from the hotspot option on your phone to get a MacBook Pro (2023) online in a pinch.

Connecting a laptop like the MacBook Pro (2023) via 5G can come in handy for using a cellular network on the go when you aren’t nearby an accessible Wi-Fi network, when Wi-Fi service is spotty, or when you want something more secure than public Wi-Fi. If you’re somewhere without access to Wi-Fi, a phone hotspot or other separate hotspot device will be your only option with this computer, though. If your concern is unsecured public Wi-Fi, there’s also the opportunity to connect using one of the best VPNs for Mac. This allows you to use any available Wi-Fi network (with caution, of course, and only selecting ones from known sources), then surf with your location masked.

If you want to use 5G on the MacBook Pro more than sparingly, you might want to consider upgrading to a generous service plan with your wireless carrier and make use of the phone’s hotspot and 5G connection. Just be mindful of how big the plan is and don’t overdo it with things like video streams or downloading/uploading large files when piggybacking on it.

When it comes to connectivity beyond 5G, however, the MacBook Pro (2023) has it in spades. Along with Wi-Fi 6E, it offers HDMI 2.1, which can support displays up to 8K at 60Hz (4K at 240Hz), three Thunderbolt ports, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe charging. Even without 5G, the new MacBook Pro (2023) easily classifies among the best Macs. Running macOS Ventura, which has neat features like videoconferencing with Continuity Camera, Handoff in FaceTime, and Stage Manager that automatically organizes apps and windows, the powerful computer is a worthy upgrade for those who have been hanging on to an old MacBook Air or MacBook Pro for years.

So no, the MacBook Pro (2023) does not include 5G natively. And while it would be nice to have, it would require a service plan, which means added costs. You probably don’t need it anyway because if you have a plan with a 5G phone with a generous data plan, you can use that to connect to the laptop as needed.