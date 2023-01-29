The MacBook Pro (2023) boasts a host of upgrades over the previous-generation MacBook Pro models, including, most notably, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that offer up to six times faster performance along with support for up to 96GB of unified memory to keep up with demanding tasks and multitaskers. Another improvement worth noting, particularly when compared to certain models of the MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, is improved battery life that can give you up to an extra hour of use per charge, along with support for fast charging.

Apple claims that the 14-inch model with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chips offers up to 18 hours of battery life when streaming from the Apple TV app and up to 12 hours when surfing the web. This is thanks to the 70-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery along with the included 67W USB-C power adapter (this comes with the M2 Pro model with the 10-core CPU configuration). The M2 Pro models with a 12-core CPU or M2 Max models, meanwhile, come with a 96W USB-C power adapter. Along with longer battery life, depending on the model, the 96W USB-C power adapter is also fast-charging capable so you can get back to working more quickly than ever without being tethered to a power outlet.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max chip, meanwhile, offers up to 22 hours of battery life with Apple TV movie playback and up to 15 hours of wireless web access, thanks to its 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery. The USB-C power adapter is an impressive 140W and it's fast-charge capable as well.

Compare this to the 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro or M1 Max model, meanwhile, which offers up to 17 hours of Apple TV movie playback and up to 11 hours of wireless web surfing via the integrated 70-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips offers up to 21 hours of Apple TV movie playback and up to 14 hours of wireless web surfing through its 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery. The chargers that ship with each model are the same as this year's iteration — 67W for the base 14-inch model, 97W for other configurations, then 140W for the 16-inch version.

Thus, comparatively, when looking at both computers, you’ll get about an hour more with the new M2 Pro or M2 Max MacBook Pro (2023) than you would with the MacBooks Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip. Loaded with macOS Ventura, which has a host of upgrades in and of itself, another benefit of the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in the MacBook Pro (2023) is what Apple refers to as “dramatic improvements” in performance, connectivity, and productivity, as well as battery life. These are just a few reasons why the MacBook Pro (2023) will likely soon be deemed one of the best Macs you can buy.