The MacBook Pro (2023), like any other MacBook Pro, comes with a built-in webcam, but most important is if it's actually good enough to use.

The MacBook Pro (2023) is an exciting step-up MacBook with a blazing fast and powerful M2 Pro or M2 Max chip, long battery life, and greater efficiency than the previous generation M1 MacBooks with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. A stunning piece of hardware, the MacBook Pro (2023) has plenty of features and upgrades, and yes, a good webcam is indeed one of them.

No matter the type of user, chances are you might be using the MacBook Pro (2023) to record video, conduct video calls, and other reasons that require a decent webcam. There’s always the option to buy a webcam separately, and you can choose from some of the best webcams for Mac. But what about using what’s built into the MacBook Pro (2023)?

The MacBook Pro (2023) comes with a built-in 1080p HD camera with a wide aperture that Apple says lets in more light. With the large image sensor, you’ll get better performance in low-light scenarios as well. This will help you look good on camera versus being blown out in a bright room or too dark in a darker setting. Whether you’re engaging in a video call with family, recording content for your video channel, or giving (or attending) a virtual presentation, you can confidently use the webcam that comes with the computer.

The MacBook Pro (2023) webcam, it should be noted, is complemented by a studio-quality three-mic array that boasts a signal-to-noise ratio. Apple says the system rivals professional-grade microphones. Able to capture even subtle sounds, and with directional beamforming, you will sound as good as you look on camera thanks to the built-in audio as well.

Additionally, the many creative features that come with the macOS Ventura operating system that’s loaded on the MacBook Pro (2023) models make the computer ideal for creative types, like photographers and video content producers. But the processing power that can keep up with multitaskers makes them good options for office workers and students, too.

Features like the high-definition webcam are just one of many that will rank the MacBook Pro (2023) among the best Macs. Ideal for productivity, communication, and creativity, the MacBook Pro (2023) can keep up with demanding needs, including those that involve video participation and creation.