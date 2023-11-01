Apple has just announced anew generation of MacBook Pro laptops powered by its latest M3 processor line. In other words, Apple’s Scary Fast event met all of our expectations. But while the new model promises a boost in performance, it appears to have plateaued in terms of display quality. This generation sticks to a 3456x2234 resolution display on the 16.2-inch mini-LED panel and a 3024x1964 resolution on the 14.2-inch mini-LED panel. So, no, Apple hasn’t yet made a 4K resolution display part of the standard MacBook Pro feature set. And it probably won’t until battery technology is vastly improved. Otherwise, it would mean an unappealing tradeoff in battery life.

How does this display compare to the 16-inch MacBook (M1, 2021)?

They’re almost identical

The 2020 Intel-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro (left) and the 2022 M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro (right).

The last 16.2-inch MacBook Pro Apple released was the MacBook Pro (M1, 2021). And as should be expected from Apple’s iterative update strategy, the new MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) has almost the same Liquid Retina XDR display as the previous 16.2-inch model. According to Apple’s specs comparison chart, the only difference is that the newer MacBook has a max SDR brightness of 600 nits compared to the 2021 MacBook Pro’s 500 nits. Otherwise, they are indistinguishable.

This isn’t bad news, though. After all, it is a fairly nice display. It supports ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. It also supports True Tone technology and the wider DCI-P3 color space. Considering that a true 4K MacBook is still a ways out, this is the best display you’ll find on any macOS laptop.