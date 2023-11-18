There are bound to be a lot of questions whenever a company announces a new line of computers. Apple is no exception, as it releases new devices throughout the year, but doesn't always put out new Macs. The most recent announcement from Apple was a new lineup of Macs, including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The staple laptop for creators, the new versions of the MacBook Pro feature the M3 lineup of processors, Apple's fastest chips yet.

It also has terrific battery life, increased performance for games with better GPU, and a better neural engine. These are upgrades it has over previous versions of the MacBook Pro or the lighter MacBook Air. If you're dead set on getting a MacBook Pro, whether it be the new M3 versions, an M2, an M1, or even earlier versions, you want to know what you're preparing for. Touchscreen laptops are some of the most popular options on the market. But does that feature come with a MacBook Pro?

Is MacBook Pro touch screen?

There's a simple answer to this question. No, the MacBook Pro doesn't have a touchscreen. Apple has not yet made a Mac with that option. The closest thing Apple offers to a legitimate touchscreen laptop is using the iPad Pro with a keyboard. While there were rumors that Apple was considering a touchscreen Mac, nothing has been officially announced.

What kind of screen does the MacBook Pro have?

The new MacBook Pro M3 lineup offers 14-inch and 16-inch versions. They both come with a Liquid Retina XDR display. The resolution on the 14-inch is 3024x1964 while the 16-inch is 3456x2234. They offer 254ppi, or pixels per inch, meaning the pixel density of the screen provides great detail for the images. The screens can reach 1600 nits of brightness, delivering terrific visuals. All of the laptops feature a 120Hz refresh rate, so whether you're using it for gaming or streaming, the picture will look extremely smooth.

The upgrades to the new lineup of MacBook Pros see a 20% display SDR brightness increase, which sees the base nits jump from 500 to 600. MacBook Pros are known for having beautiful displays to look at and strong webcams to take video calls from. These details make them some of the best laptops for creators today. But if you're looking for a laptop that you can use a stylus on or just your finger, the MacBook Pro isn't going to be helpful. If you do want a touchscreen laptop with a big screen, the Dell XPS 17 is a solid Windows laptop with a 17-inch touchscreen. There are also 2-in-1 options like the HP Spectre x360 that can be used as a tablet or a laptop with its touchscreen.