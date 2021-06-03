Does the Samsung Galaxy A52 support 5G?

It may seem silly to ask the question whether the Samsung Galaxy A52 actually supports 5G — after all, it’s even included in the name. But it’s important to note that not all 5G devices are the same. While the short and simple answer is yes, it does have 5G, there is much more nuance to it than that. Most carriers in the US will support the device and work perfectly with it, but you may need to adjust your expectations and expect different results, as opposed to seeing gigabit-speed downloads that you see in premium flagship devices. The situation is further complicated with the existence of the Galaxy A52 4G. We’ve extensively tested both, the Galaxy A52 5G (review) and the Galaxy A52 4G (review), so here’s the nuance behind this simple question.

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G supports 5G. It has the required bands that support the Sub-6Ghz network. However, it does not support the mmWave that yields gigabit download speeds that you often see advertised by the carriers. Taking a quick look at Samsung’s website tells us what 5G bands are supported by the Galaxy A52 5G.

However, it would be prudent to check what version of the phone you have, as some regions will omit the 5G branding. There’s a Samsung Galaxy A52 4G as well, and it looks exactly the same while sporting a different SoC and just 4G support. The Galaxy A52 4G only has 4G bands, and the usual 2G and 3G. Make sure to check the carrier’s website and see if the listing is actually the model you want to buy. If it’s unclear or you’re not certain, it’s better to get in touch with the carrier or company that’s selling it to double-check whether they’re selling the device you’re looking for.

If you don’t know what 5G is exactly and want to find out how it works, we have got an excellent guide explaining everything you need to know about 5G.

Currently, all US carriers support some of the above-mentioned 5G bands, but as always, you should check with the carrier before purchasing to see what speeds, and how reliable a service, you can expect to get where you’re based. The same is true for Europe and Asia. Most countries have service providers that support one or more of these bands, but it’s also important to note that 5G is still not everywhere, especially in developing countries. While it’s true that many larger cities have it, smaller ones and less busy, populated ones may not. Buying a 5G phone could increase your productivity and allow you to get tasks done quicker, but the Sub-6GHz band only really provides faster than LTE speeds, which are already very accessible and reliable in most places.

What’s the difference between Galaxy A52 4G and the Galaxy A52 5G?

Not a lot, actually. The 5G version has a higher-grade chipset, including the Snapdragon 750G SoC, while the 4G version has the slightly lower Snapdragon 720G. The difference isn’t major, but it’s still there. The most noticeable one however is in the display. The 5G variant supports 120Hz refresh rate while the 4G model is limited to 90Hz – the difference is there on paper and you can spot the change when you have both of them side by side. However, 90Hz is more than enough to provide a very smooth experience while navigating the device and playing some games. Luckily, both models feature the same dimensions, so if you are looking for the best cases to protect your Galaxy A52, we already have you covered.

That’s pretty much it. The 5G variant has a better chipset with slightly better processing and graphics power, a more responsive display, and, depending on the storage option you decide to go for, it might have more RAM as well. The base version of the 4G variant has 128GB storage and 4GB RAM, while the 5G model’s base version has 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. And of course, the difference is also on 5G support.

Which Galaxy A52 model should you buy?

Many regions will only sell the devices that are supported by the major carriers and operators in a given country. This is great as you – the customer – can easily walk into a store, pick one up and forget about it. However, as a technology-focused website, we feel it’s important to tell you what the main differences are between the two models, and what you should know before making up your mind and pulling the trigger on one of these devices.

There are a few ways this question can be answered. First, let’s start with the easiest one. If only the 4G model is sold in your country, it’s likely a good sign that 5G is not yet widely available, or that it may take longer to get decent and usable coverage that you can actually take advantage of. In this case, going for the 4G variant may be a better solution, but it would be a great idea to see if your preferred carrier has any updates on 5G in your area.

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G The Galaxy A52 4G is a feature-packed mid-ranger from Samsung. It brings a massive 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 64MP quad-camera, and a flagship-like experience at an affordable price tag.

If both the 4G and 5G models are sold in your region, it likely means that the next generation of mobile networks is already available. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s supported locally, but it’s a good sign. Ensure that your local area is supported and if you need the slightly faster speed and the additional perks of the 5G model – compared to 4G – it will likely serve you better in the long term.

5G variants will mostly only be sold in countries where the demand is generally higher for such devices due to marketing and personal needs. If your region only offers the Galaxy A52 5G, it likely means that the coverage is good enough and network operators support the device to offer a reliable service. It’s best to check with your preferred network operator what the coverage, speeds, and limitations are in your area. However, 4G will still be supported and you can likely expect decent speeds across the board.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is the latest mid-ranger from Samsung bringing features such as the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and support for 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 750G SoC, a quad-camera setup and a flagship-like experience at an affordable price.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to product availability, personal requirements, location, and budget. If you know there is great 5G coverage where you live, want to experience faster speeds, and have an actual need for it, the Galaxy A52 5G will likely serve you well. If however, your area does not yet have great Sub-6Ghz coverage, you want to save money and are happy with the already existing 4G speeds, you won’t miss out on much and will still have a really great device and overall experience.