Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business have a good webcam?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is one of the new options on the market that’s here to compete with other business notebooks. The Galaxy Book 2 Business is different from other Galaxy notebooks in the lineup in many ways. There’s still a lot going for it including Intel’s 12th gen Alder Lake vPro mobile chips, a 14-inch Full HD display, and more. But what about the webcam? Well, the Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook features a 1080p webcam with support for IR. It looks pretty good on paper as we expect the 1080p webcam to be better in comparison to a lot of other notebooks out there with, say, a 720p camera. Read on to know more about the webcam and how it fares against some other laptops in its category.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business webcam

All models of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook feature an FHD webcam. So you essentially get the same 1080p camera even on the base variant of the laptop, and not a 720p HD camera as some other notebooks do. This means you should technically get a much better image quality on Galaxy Book 2 Business compared to many other laptops out there with a weaker camera. In case you are wondering, both the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 and the Galaxy Book 2 360 feature a 720p webcam while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 come with a 1080p camera, just like the Galaxy Book 2 Business.

Another thing that’s worth pointing out here is that the webcam on the Galaxy Book 2 Business also supports IR, which means you can use it for Windows Hello authentication. It’s worth mentioning that this is the only Samsung laptop in the Galaxy Book 2 series to feature IR support, making it a superior option. While we can’t comment on the exact quality of the webcam since we haven’t had a chance to test this notebook yet, we’re expecting it to be on par with a lot of other FHD webcams on many laptops out there, if not better. Samsung hasn’t mentioned any additional camera features like the Temporal Noise Reduction in Acer Swift 3 (2022), so that’s a bit of a bummer.

Closing Thoughts

We’ll have more to talk about the webcam quality of this particular notebook once we get a chance to spend some time with it, but it appears to be on par with what we get on most laptops in this space. In case you are looking to explore some other options with a good webcam, then you might want to consider checking out the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook. It sports a 1080p camera with a 1.4μm sensor and f/2.0 aperture. Notably, you also get additional features including the support for computer vision to add smart features like interpreting whether you’re approaching your laptop to use or if it’s someone else just passing in front of it. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop also has a camera shutter to hide the camera sensor when it’s not in use for more privacy.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business isn’t available to purchase yet, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can add a link to buy it online. Alternatively, you can also take a look at some of our other collection articles including the best laptops and the best Samsung notebooks out there to see if you can find some other laptops.