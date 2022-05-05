Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business have a good warranty?

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Book 2 Business, its first dedicated business laptop in a while. Powered by Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors and featuring a classic, upgradeable design in addition to all the security and management features you could expect, it’s a solid choice for businesses in need of a new laptop. But another thing businesses appreciate is a good warranty service, so how does the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business stack up? Well, it depends on how much you’re willing to spend.

Out of the box, most of Samsung’s business products come with a standard one-year warranty, meaning you can get the laptop fixed or replaced in case of a defect within the first year. Samsung has yet to publish warranty information specific to the Galaxy Book 2 Business, but one year is standard for just about every electronic device, so that’s likely what you’re getting. But if you want more, you can also look towards Samsung Care+ for Business, which is an extended warranty service you can get for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business as well as other Samsung laptops.

Extending your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business warranty

Samsung Care+ is Samsung’s extended warranty service, and business customers can get a specialized version of it that allows them to keep things running when devices have problems. Samsung Care+ for Business offers warranty for up to five years, so you get peace of mind for a while longer. That’s in line with what most other business-oriented warranty services offer.

Samsung offers a range of service packs under Care+ for Business, so you can choose something that suits your needs better. There’s the Extended Warranty plan that covers mechanical failures from device defects for longer, or an accidental damage protection plan that also includes coverage for damage resulting from liquids and drops.

For large businesses, there are also Fleet Repair and Fleet Exchange options, which include the same coverage but for large numbers of devices (at least 1,000). The Fleet Exchange plan can even exchange a broken device with next-day shipping.

Aside from the warranty service itself, Samsung also offers advanced technical support plans if you need any help with your devices. Pricing for all of these plans is only available by contacting Samsung directly and it depends on how many devices you’re trying to protect. Still, at least you have the option.

And that’s about all you need to know regarding the warranty options available for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business. By default, you’re getting a fairly standard warranty service, but you can get Samsung Care+ if you want to rest easy for a few more years.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business directly from Samsung below. At this time, you still have to get in touch with a Samsung representative to make a purchase, but it’s possible that you’ll be able to buy it directly online sometime soon, as is the case with other Galaxy Book models. If you’re not convinced, maybe check out some of the best laptops you can buy today.