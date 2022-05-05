Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business support 5G? What about 4G LTE?

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Book 2 Business, its first foray into dedicated business laptops. To be fair, you could buy previous Galaxy Book models for enterprise settings, but this one comes with some welcome additions like Intel vPro support and a more repairable design. Something else that business users often appreciate is support for cellular connectivity. So, if you want to add 5G or LTE to the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, do you have that option? Well, not in the United States, according to Samsung.

If you specifically want 5G, which is the latest standard for cellular communication, then you’re out of luck entirely. No model of the Galaxy Book 2 Business gives you the option for 5G. You can get it with 4G LTE support, but unfortunately, only some markets have that option, specifically in Europe. If you’re in the US, you can’t get any kind of cellular support, at least for now.

What is 5G and why would you want it on the Galaxy Book 2 Business?

If you’re wondering why you should care about cellular network support in the first place, we’ll briefly explain. A cellular network is what your phone uses to stay connected, and in addition to making calls or sending messages, it allows you to use the internet from almost anywhere. That’s the big benefit you get with having cellular support on a laptop – the ability to connect to the internet from wherever you are, even without Wi-Fi. It’s an important feature if you want to get work done in remote environments or while you’re on the move.

It’s important for security, too. Even in places that do have Wi-Fi, such as coffee shops, those are typically unprotected public networks. So, if you’re working with sensitive data, using Wi-Fi can be a major risk and expose that information to prying eyes. that kind of risk doesn’t exist when using a cellular network, so it’s an important feature in those situations as well.

As for the differences between 5G and LTE, it’s mostly about speed and network capacity. 5G can deliver higher speeds, particularly with high-frequency mmWave networks (which most laptops don’t support, to be clear), and it’s also meant for mass-scale connectivity. That should mean more devices can be connected at once without speed or stability being affected. At this time, the benefits of 5G aren’t that major, but since it is newer technology, it will keep getting improvements for a few more years, and it will be around for a while longer than 4G LTE.

Regardless, if you’re in the US and you want any kind of cellular connectivity, you’ll have to look elsewhere. We have lists of both the best laptops with LTE and the best laptops with 5G support, so you can check both options out and see if they interest you.

If you don’t think 5G or LTE cellular connectivity is important enough for your use case, you can still buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business below. Aside from the lack of 5G or LTE support, it’s a promising device, featuring powerful Intel processors with vPro support, a solid range of connectivity, and an upgradeable and repairable design. Plus it has all the security features you’d expect, including support for Windows Hello facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor.

At this time, the laptop is only available by contacting a Samsung representative, but you may be able to buy it directly online soon.