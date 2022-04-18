Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business support Thunderbolt 4?

Samsung’s 2022 lineup of the Galaxy Book 2 series also includes an enterprise variant called the Galaxy Book 2 Business. This particular notebook is a bit different from some other laptops in the lineup. It’s definitely not as premium-looking as, say, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro. It also features only a 14-inch Full HD display, a slightly thicker and heavier chassis, and more. While a lot of things have changed with the Galaxy Book 2 Business, it retains all the ports as some other clamshell notebooks in the lineup while adding some new ones. This also includes Thunderbolt 4, so yes, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business has Thunderbolt 4 support.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business Thunderbolt 4 support

Thunderbolt 4, in case you don’t know, is a connection interface developed by Intel to provide high bandwidth over a USB Type-C port. It’s very useful in laptops as it allows you to connect a Thunderbolt dock to add a ton of ports to your machine while only taking up one port. Thunderbolt 4 can carry both display signals and power to charge the device, so you can pick a Thunderbolt dock to act as a one-stop solution to add many ports. Here’s a good Thunderbolt 4 dock to consider if you’re looking to buy one for the Galaxy Book 2 Business or some other notebook right now:

Anker 777 Thunderbolt Docking Station The Anker 777 12-in-1 docking station is a solid option to consider if you're looking to buy a reliable dock for your dock that also comes with a stand. Buy from Amazon

Thunderbolt 4 is also useful if you want to add, say, an external GPU enclosure to turn your Galaxy Book 2 Business into a more powerful gaming machine. Notably, you can also pick up Thunderbolt-based external monitors and storage devices if you’re looking to add more peripherals to your setup. In the case of the Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook, however, we don’t think it’s necessary to buy a Thunderbolt dock.

We say that because the laptop itself offers a pretty decent selection of ports. In addition to the Thunderbolt 4 port, you get an additional USB-C port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio combo port. This means you can connect a good selection of external peripherals. In fact, the Galaxy Book 2 Business has more ports than some other laptops in the series, so that’s great.

Closing Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business isn’t available to purchase just yet. We expect it to go on sale starting April 20th. We’ll add a link to buy this laptop once it goes on sale. You can check out our collection of the best Samsung laptops if you don’t want to wait any longer. Alternatively, you can consider checking out our round-up of the best laptops or the best business laptops to see if you can find more options from other manufacturers.