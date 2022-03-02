Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro support 5G?

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Book 2 Pro family of Windows laptops, and it’s packing a few improvements, specifically upgrading to intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors. We were big fans of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G last year, but does the Galaxy Book Pro 2 also come with 5G support? Well, yes and no, depending on where you are and the size you want.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Book Pro 2 will feature some configurations with 5G support, but only in the 15.6-inch model, and only in certain markets. And those markets don’t include the United States, unfortunately. As for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, it doesn’t look like 5G is supported in any configuration. This is odd considering last year only the 360 model had 5G, but it looks like the opposite is happening this time.

Some Galaxy Book models still have 5G

If you need a laptop with 5G connectivity and you’re a big fan of Samsung’s devices, Samsung will continue to have some options available for you. You can still buy last year’s Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G, which is a fantastic device as you can read in our review. If you don’t need the super-premium specs, there’s also the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, which is an Arm-powered laptop that also includes 5G support. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, so it’s still a solid experience. They’re some of the best Samsung laptops you can buy today.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and a Full HD AMOLED display, plus a premium lightweight design. See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G is one of the best 5G-enabled Windows laptops around. See at Samsung

If you don’t need 5G speeds, Samsung also has the Galaxy Book 2 Business, a model specifically made for business users. This laptop comes with LTE support… as long as you’re in Europe. Indeed, it doesn’t look like Samsung is interested in giving US customers new cellular-enabled options this year. You’ll need to stick to last year’s models if you see value in that.

It’s certainly possible that Samsung will roll out 5G-enabled versions of its new laptops later in the year, but so far, that hasn’t been mentioned.

If you still want to buy the Galaxy Book 2 Pro without 5G, you’ll have to wait a little longer until pre-orders open on March 18, and until April 1st for it to start shipping. If you do want a laptop with 5G support, check out our roundup of the best 5G laptops. Otherwise, you can take a look at the best laptops in general to see what else is out there.