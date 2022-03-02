Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro support Android apps?

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Book 2 family of Windows laptops. As the follow-up to last year’s excellent Galaxy Book Pro, which was one of the best laptops of 2021, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro looks equally promising. It features even faster specs with Intel’s 28W P-series processors, while keeping things like the Full HD AMOLED panel and the lightweight design. But with Windows 11 recently gaining support for Android apps, you may be wondering if you can run them on the Galaxy Book 2 Pro.

The good news is you can. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro meets all the minimum requirements to run Android apps on Windows 11, though your experience may vary depending on what configuration you choose. Like most Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs, you can also open Android apps from your Samsung smartphone, if you have one.

How can I run Android apps on the Galaxy Book 2 Pro?

Android app support on Windows 11 has some minimum requirements, which are a little higher than what you need for Windows 11 itself. You need an 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor or higher, at least 8GB of RAM, and an SSD for storage. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro meets or exceeds all of those requirements. It has Intel 12th-generation processors starting with a Core i5, the base model has 8GB of RAM (though you can go up to 16GB, which we’d recommend for the best performance), and it has up to 1TB of SSD storage.

In fact, even the original Samsung Galaxy Book Pro meets all of those requirements. Of course, it’ll be a little slower considering it has 11th-generation processors and that’s with a lower 15W TDP, compared to the 28W processors in the Galaxy Book 2 Pro. Still, you’ll be able to run Android apps with no issue. Officially, you can only install them in the United States, though.

To do that, you’ll just need to install the Amazon Appstore from the Microsoft Store, and then install apps from Amazon’s marketplace. If you’re not in the United States, or if the app you want isn’t available, you can follow our tutorial to sideload Android apps on Windows 11.

Running Android apps from your phone

If you have a compatible Samsung phone or a Surface Duo device, you can also use the Your Phone app to run Android apps from your phone. Doing this means you’re technically running those apps on your phone and just casting them to your laptop, but it’s a good solution if you need to run apps that require Google services. The option we mentioned above only supports apps that don’t require them.

The Your Phone app is preinstalled on Windows 11, so all you need to do is open it and follow the instructions on screen to get started.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro family will open on March 18th on Samsung’s website, and it’ll begin shipping on April 1st. In the meantime, you can check out the best Samsung Galaxy laptops – all of which can run Android apps – as well as the best lightweight laptops if you want to explore other options.