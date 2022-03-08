Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro have a good webcam?

The first Samsung Galaxy Book Pro lineup was home to some of the best lightweight laptops around, with great displays and performance. But for laptops released in the middle of a pandemic, they oddly still had 720p webcams. Now that the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is out there, it’s important to know if the webcam has been improved. And the good news is, it has.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series, including the Book 2 Pro 360, now comes with a Full HD webcam, with 1080p video. When you consider so many smartphones these days support 4K video, it’s surprising how long it has taken for laptops to get to this point, but it’s still a big boost over the 720p camera we had before.

The webcam on the Galaxy Book 2 Pro also now has a wider field of view, so you can fit more in the frame at a time. If you have more people with you, it should be easier for them to show up on a call. Samsung’s laptops also have a feature called Studio mode, and with this new webcam, they have support for auto framing. When you move around in front of your laptop, the webcam will be able to track you and keep you in the frame so you’re always visible.

Additionally, there are new background and face effects built into Studio mode. Most calling software has some virtual backgrounds now, but this is built into the laptop so it looks consistent across different apps.

Aside from the webcam, Samsung has also enhanced the microphones for calling on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro. The laptop feature two-way AI noise cancellation, so background noise is removed from your microphones, but also from the other side of the call.

If you still find that the quality of the webcam in the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro isn’t enough for your needs, like streaming in a dimly-lit environment, you may want to consider an external webcam. We have a roundup of the best webcams you can buy today, but the best option if you want the most quality is the Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam. You can buy it below.

If you're interested in the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, it'll be available for pre-order on March 18th, with general availability on April 1st.