Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro support Windows Hello?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series is looking to be among the best laptops of 2022, and it’s no surprise considering last year’s models were already great. For this year, Samsung has upgraded its performance with new processors and more advanced configurations, but it’s kept the lightweight and thin design. Something that hasn’t changed with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series, though, is Windows Hello support.

Just like last year’s models, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes with Windows Hello support thanks to the fingerprint reader built into the power button. However, there’s no IR camera for facial recognition, which would have been a little more convenient. Still, all you need to do is tap your finger on the fingerprint reader to unlock your PC.

What is Windows Hello and how does it work on the Galaxy Book 2 Pro?

Windows Hello is a feature Microsoft added to Windows 10, and it’s been present ever since. It’s a way to build biometric authentication directly into Windows, the ability to unlock your PC or authorize purchases using your fingerprint or facial recognition, instead of typing in a password or PIN. Some solutions existed before, but they were custom-built and every implementation was different. Windows Hello is both secure and convenient. It’s easier than typing a password, and you also don’t risk having someone looking over your shoulder to see what that password is.

Windows Hello support can be complemented using a fingerprint reader, an infrared camera for facial recognition, or both. The fingerprint reader is the most common method for Windows Hello, and that’s what the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro uses. Having it built into the power button means you can turn on the laptop and it can immediately read your fingerprint. It takes a couple of seconds for your computer to get to the Windows login screen, but the laptop can read your fingerprint as soon as you press the button and save that information to log you in when the Windows lock screen shows up.

An infrared camera could add a bit more convenience to the process, because all you need to do is look at the camera and it signs you in. It’s not a huge difference, but it can be a bit better if you’re trying to authorize a purchase, so you don’t have to move your hand to touch the fingerprint reader. Samsung likely didn’t include this option because IR cameras take up a bit more space, and companies generally prefer having smaller bezels so laptops look more modern.

If you do want Windows Hello facial recognition, you can buy an external webcam with Windows Hello built-in. There are a few options out there, such as the Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam, or the Lenovo 500 Full HD webcam if you want something more affordable.

If you’re not a big fan of fingerprint readers, we do have a list of the best laptops with Windows Hello facial recognition built-in, which may be a bit more interesting for you. Otherwise, we’ll have a link for you below when the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is available to buy (pre-orders starts on March 18th). You can also check out the best lightweight laptops if you want to explore other options with great portability.