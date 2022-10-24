Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a great premium laptop, but does it come with 5G or LTE support? You might have to look elsewhere.

Microsoft has brought a few changes to the table with the Surface Laptop 5, including the fact that it's only available with Intel processors now and it also supports Thunderbolt 4 - a first for the primary Surface Laptop series. But there's one change you may have been hoping to see, and that's the addition of cellular connectivity. And if you wanted to add 5G or LTE support to the Surface Laptop 5, unfortunately, you're out of luck.

Indeed, the Surface Laptop 5 isn't available with any kind of cellular connectivity support, which makes it harder to connect to the internet on the go. You'll have to rely on Wi-Fi when it's available, though you can also try to use a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Why would you need 5G on the Surface Laptop 5?

5G is the latest generation of cellular networks, which are primarily designed for phones. Cellular connectivity uses wide-reaching signals, which is what makes it possible to use your phone almost anywhere you go, so you can make calls and send texts. On laptops, you don't really need that, but cellular connectivity can be very useful for internet access, and so there are some models that support it.

The main reason you might want cellular support on your laptop is to be able to connect to the internet from wherever you are. If you're on a bus or train but you still need to get work done, cellular networks can help you stay connected to your work.

It's also important for security. Even if you find a Wi-Fi network while you're out and about, chances are that's an open network shared with a myriad of strangers. You could be exposing your personal or confidential information to people nearby, and an ill-intended attacker could use that network to get to it. With a cellular connection, you're not exposed to attackers in the same way, so it's much safer to work wherever you are.

Of course, that's all true for 4G/LTE as well. The differences with 5G mostly have to do with speed and bandwidth, though in many cases, the benefits of 5G over LTE aren't that obvious to users. Either way, you can't get either of those things with the Surface Laptop 5. Microsoft only offers 5G support on the Surface Pro 9, or LTE support on other Surface PCs like the Surface Pro 8 or Surface Go 3. There are many other 5G laptops out there, too.

With that being said, if you don't need 5G or LTE support, the Surface Laptop 5 is a great laptop. It's packing 12th-generation Intel Core processors and it has a great display in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch sizes. If you're interested, you can buy it below.