There are many great laptops that you can buy for enterprise and business use, but one of the newest is the Latitude 9440. This Windows convertible from Dell packs in many premium features like a haptic touchpad with collaboration controls, a slim-bezel 2560 x 1600 resolution display, and the latest 13th-generation vPro CPUs under the hood. One thing that's popular in business, though, is 5G and LTE-connected laptops. This ensures you can stay connected securely to the internet wherever you go with your new Dell laptop. So, are you wondering if the Latitude 9440 has 5G? The short answer is yes, it does, but the early models for sale at Dell.com do not yet offer the option.

According to the official spec sheet that Dell has sent us, the Dell Latitude 9440 has support for both Intel Wi-Fi 6E and mobile broadband. This is thanks to the optional 5G modem that you can add. Right now, we don't see the option to add that 5G modem to any configurations of the device for sale at Dell.com, but it isn't uncommon for early models of a product to come in limited configurations. Anyway, configurations of the Latitude 9440 that will support 5G will work with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile here in the United States thanks to the Intel 5000 advanced 5G modem. The Latitude 9440 is also eSim capable, so you can add your network without a SIM card from the carrier.

Since there are limited configurations of the Latitude 9440 right now, we have some suggestions. You can consider buying a 5G hotspot to carry with you on the go to connect to the internet when you can. The 5G hotspot will be seen by Windows as a Wi-Fi network. Of course, this can incur additional charges, but it is an option. We included a hotspot below, along with a link to buy the Latitude 9440.