The Dell Latitude 9440 stands on its own as a unique Dell laptop. Taking inspiration from the XPS lineup, it has an impressive display with super slim bezels, a zero-lattice keyboard, and even a haptic touchpad with collaboration controls for Zoom. As great as those features are, we understand you might be worrying if the Dell Latitude 9440 has Thunderbolt. We're happy to say that it does indeed have Thunderbolt 4 ports.

But, it's not just two Thunderbolt 4 ports like you'd get on other great laptops. The laptop has three Thunderbolt ports, in addition to an audio jack. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left side of the laptop, and then another to the right side of the laptop.

So, what does Thunderbolt 4 on the Dell Latitude 9440 do for you? Well, it has several benefits. Firstly, since the Latitude 9440 lacks an internal GPU, you can use an external GPU over one of those Thunderbolt 4 ports. This is because Thunderbolt supports PCIe tunneling, unlocking the power of that external GPU for tasks like gaming, video editing, running data-intensive engineering applications, and more.

Other than that, you also can connect Thunderbolt-certified accessories like docks, and extend the connectivity of your device to get additional ports like USB-A, Ethernet, and more. And speaking of monitors, you even can use Thunderbolt-certified monitors that can get you enough power to charge your laptop and carry data. We've suggested some Thunderbolt 4 accessories for your Dell Latitude 9440 for you below.

Akitio Node Titan Thunderbolt 3 eGPU Enclosure Great external GPU This is a very basic external GPU enclosure. It allows you to connect a wide range of graphics cards to it, and it has a simplistic clean look. $279 at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 A Thunderbolt monitor $400 $769 Save $369 This 4K monitor from Lenovo is one we've reviewed. It has incredible color accuracy and even has a USB hub and Ethernet port, and a spot for you to hold your phone. $400 at Lenovo

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Expand ports with a Thunderbolt dock Another product we've reviewed, this dock from CalDigit gets you a ton of ports. You get 18 ports total, like DisplayPort, USB-A, Ethernet, and more. $399 at Amazon $400 at B&H

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD Thunderbolt SSD This Thunderbolt drive from Plugable gets you 2400+ MB/sec read and up to 1800+ MB/sec write speeds for fast file transfers. $349 at Amazon

So going back to the original question now, the Dell Latitude 9440 does indeed have Thunderbolt. It has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, allowing for connections to Thunderbolt-certified displays, docks, and SSDs. You even can use an external GPU for added computing power. It all goes into making the Dell Latitude 9440 a great laptop.