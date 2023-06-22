The Google Pixel Tablet is like a hybrid device: it’s one part traditional tablet and another part smart display. The latter is because the tablet can be docked and used conveniently in the home for smart device control, watching videos, or displaying a slideshow of photos from your living room side table, largely thanks to the dock that comes with it.

The dock is a convenient spot to position the tablet upright when you aren’t actively using it or at least don’t need to use it in hand. The tablet sits on it at an angle, attaching via magnets, so it’s easy to put on and pull off. The dock has a power port the included cable plugs into, then plug the other end into a power outlet, and you’re off to the faces. This means you can also keep the tablet charging at all times, so it’s ready to go when you want to use it both inside the home and out. But does the Google Pixel Tablet dock have a speaker?

All about the Google Pixel Tablet dock

The Google Pixel Tablet dock, which comes standard in the box with the tablet and can be purchased separately to place multiple ones throughout the home (all of which can charge the same Pixel Tablet) indeed has a speaker built into it.

The dock is meant not only for charging but also enhancing the tablet's sound. The speaker, however, only works with the docked Pixel Tablet: you can’t connect it to other Bluetooth devices to use it like a Bluetooth speaker, nor can you pair it with the Pixel Tablet when it isn’t docked. But if you’re listening to music, watching movies or other videos, on a video call, gaming, or doing another activity on the Tablet while it’s docked, the speaker dock will provide more enveloping, rich sound.

Think of queuing up a streaming music playlist, then docking the Pixel Tablet and enjoying the background tunes at a much better audio experience than from the Pixel Tablet’s built-in speakers themselves. You could even set up a movie or TV show, place the Pixel Tablet on the table, docked, and get better audio quality, not to mention a hands-free experience. The dock positions the Tablet at the perfect angle for viewing. The same goes for video calls, where you’ll be able to hear everyone on the other end in a Google Meet call, for example, clearly and loudly.

Available in either Porcelain or Hazel to match the Pixel Tablet it comes with, the speaker dock has a 43.5mm full-range speaker.

Listening with just the Tablet

When it isn’t docked, the Pixel Tablet has four built-in speakers as well as three microphones for making calls, recordings, and summoning Google Assistant. It has noise suppression as well to help block out distracting background sounds.

But when you want bigger sound, connect the Pixel Tablet to the speaker dock using the magnetic docking interface with a Pogo pin connection. While listening, it will also charge the Tablet at a rate of 15W. The Tablet itself has a built-in 27-watt-hour battery that provides up to 12 hours of video streaming per charge when it’s off the dock. You can also charge it using a USB-C cable, but one doesn’t come in the box. You can use any standard USB-C cable or upgrade to the Google 30W USB-C Power Charger, one of the best Pixel Tablet accessories.

The fact not only that the Google Pixel Tablet can sit in a speaker dock for at-home use while also being taken out and about and the dock comes in the box makes it rank among the best tablets. It won't be for everything, and the speaker functionality of the dock is limited in ways. But it's a nice addition for those who want to enjoy a hands-free experience at home. You can do that on the go, too, with the official Pixel Tablet Case, with a ring that attaches to the back of the device and pulls out like a kickstand. And yes, you can still magnetize the tablet to the dock when it's on. Neat!