HP recently announced the Dragonfly G4 at CES 2023, complete with 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, new collaboration tools, new power-saving features, and the same slim and sleek design that weighs only about a kilogram. Like its predecessor, the Elite Dragonfly G3, the new Dragonfly G4 comes with a ton of connectivity options including 4G LTE and 5G. Port selection is generous with dual Thunderbolt 4 — allowing you to connect to the best docking stations — as well as USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm audio, and an optional Nano SIM slot if you decide to go the route of wireless data. It otherwise uses modern Wi-Fi 6E for internet and Bluetooth 5.3 for your wireless accessories.

The Elite Dragonfly G3 is considered one of the best 5G laptops you can buy today, and that's expected to carry over to the new G4 model. Let's take a deeper look at the wireless support in the Dragonfly G4 and why you might want to add 5G when checking out.

What is 5G and why would you want it from the HP Dragonfly G4?

HP Dragonfly G4

5G is the latest and greatest generation of cellular networking. If you have a new flagship phone, chances are it's using 5G connectivity when outside of Wi-Fi range. The beauty of 5G is that it's not just limited to phones; having the right networking chip and a SIM card in your laptop or tablet unlocks the network for broader use. And that's exactly what the Dragonfly G4 offers.

The optional M.2 WWAN chip unlocks 4G CAT16 LTE and 5G connectivity for the Dragonfly G4, opening up a ton of extra mobility. Wi-Fi networks are common but are limited to a fairly short range. Unless you're working in the general area of a Wi-Fi router, you will experience signal issues. Ever tried taking your laptop into the backyard for a change of scenery? You might notice that browsing and downloading are painfully slow due to your distance from the router. Even if you do bounce from Wi-Fi signal to Wi-Fi signal — say from the office to a cafe to a train station — you will have to reconnect to each network.

This also brings up a question of security. Public Wi-Fi networks are just that: public. That means there are multiple people vying for a signal, and nefarious parties could be looking to snag some data on the move. Chances are you'll be fine, but you don't want someone snooping your incoming and outgoing data. A VPN can solve this issue, but so can having a personal 5G connection.

With 5G, you don't need to be in range of Wi-Fi to browse the internet. That's a huge boon for those who often deal with tight deadlines or demanding clients. 5G has some limitations, especially in rural areas, but in that case the laptop will often revert back to 4G LTE to keep you connected. You'll be able to browse the internet from just about anywhere, and you can worry less about others intercepting your data in public spaces. Many of the best business laptops offer 5G for these exact reasons.

Adding 5G connectivity to the Dragonfly G4 will add some cost. This isn't a standard feature, and you'll otherwise get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The predecessor HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has two mobile broadband options available: one for 4G LTE and one for 5G (which can also handle 4G LTE). The former costs about $138, while the latter costs about $212. We still don't have firm pricing for the new Dragonfly G4, but the additional cost for mobile broadband should be similar. We're expecting the Dragonfly G4 to launch Spring 2023 when it will take a run at the best laptops available today.