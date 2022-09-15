Does the HP EliteBook 840 G9 have a good webcam?

So, you might be wondering if one of the best business laptops like the HP EliteBook 840 G9 has a good webcam. The short answer is, yes. There are a lot of reasons why, too. HP has committed itself to better webcams across all of its products. That’s because in buying a new business laptop, one of the most important things to consider is the webcam.

Regardless if that laptop is for you, or if someone else in your organization or business, webcams are very important in 2022. Due to the constraints of the pandemic, or the popularity of hybrid work, everyone is spending more time in front of their PCs, and looking good in Zoom, Skype, Teams, or other types of video calls is as critical as ever. Here’s more on that.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

What makes the HP EliteBook 840 G9 webcam good

When looking at webcams on a laptop, you need to consider the overall quality of the sensor. The sensor of the webcam is what picks up and processes the image for your Teams, Zoom, or other video calls. Like with a smartphone or DSLR camera, the quality of the sensor is always referred to by megapixels. The higher the megapixels, the better the webcam.

Sometimes, laptop makers might go for smaller sensors to help save space at the top of the display. In the case of the HP EliteBook 840 G9, this is not true. HP is using a very good 5-megapixel sensor, and it supports up to 1080p video. This translates to extremely good webcam quality.

The typical sensor in most previous laptops before 2022 was 720p. So, coming with a 5 megapixel 1080p sensor, you’ll look more life-like when you use the HP EliteBook 840 G9 for video conferencing. Your face should appear more detailed, and so will your surroundings. What’s even better, though, is that HP includes software options to help boost your webcam experience on the EliteBook 840 G9. This is known as HP Auto Frame. Part of the HP Presence suite, this helps keep your body in the frame of the camera during a webcall. In particular, the software focuses the camera based on three modes – head only, head and shoulders, and upper body. You can choose how you want to be seen and whether or not you use your hands to help express your ideas.

Other than HP Autoframe, also included on the HP EliteBook 840 G9 are software features that can help improve lighting. Compared to previous Elitebook laptops, this newer camera hardware with integrated lighting enhancements automatically adapts to the lighting conditions around you. Backlight adjustment can sense if there is too much light coming into the camera lens and adjust the image balance out the light. In darker rooms, lowlight adjustment detects if the room is too dark and brightens faces so people can be seen.

It’s also important to note that select models of the EliteBook 840 G9 have an infrared camera sensor, too. This will let you log into your PC through Windows Hello using just your face. It doesn’t really impact the image quality of the main camera too much, though, and you’ll still look your best.

If this has got your interest, you can check out the HP EliteBook 840 G9 via the link below. This laptop will definitely help in making you look your very best on web calls.