The iPhone 15 looks to be another great iPhone model. It comes with features like USB-C charging for the first time, as well as the Dynamic Island on the display. One thing that the iPhone 15 series continues over the iPhone 14 series, though, is the lack of a physical SIM tray. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all do not have a physical SIM card slot in the United States. Models sold outside the United States, however, will still have the feature.

So, with the lack of a physical SIM tray here in the US, you might be wondering what that means for how you'll use eSIM with your iPhone 15 series phone. Well, the eSIM is essentially a digital SIM card. It also lets you use two phone numbers at the same time, and register up to eight different eSIMS. Setup with eSIM is also easier, as you don't need to physically insert a SIM into your device anymore. Once you turn on your iPhone, you'll be prompted to set up your phone with your carrier, or you can even transfer an old physical SIM to your phone. Note that the iPhone 15 will also need to activate with that eSIM, and it won't activate over Wi-Fi. If you run into issues with eSIM during setup, you can contact your carrier and activate eSIM using a QR code. If all else fails, you can end up entering the eSIM details manually and adding the plan manually, too.

Going back to the original question at hand, the iPhone 15 does not have a physical SIM card slot, but you can find models with a SIM card slot outside the United States, mainly due to regulatory concerns. We hope this addressed your concerns, but if you're still worried, Apple has a support document that can assist.

