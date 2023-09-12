Key Takeaways The iPhone 15 series introduces USB-C, a big change from Apple's previous proprietary connectors, allowing for greater compatibility with other devices.

The USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series brings benefits such as convenience for travel, as you can use the same cable to charge multiple devices, and the reversible connector makes it easier to plug in.

Different iPhone 15 models have varying speeds over the USB-C port, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offering USB 2 speeds, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support USB 3 speeds with a compatible cable.

Are you wondering if the iPhone 15 series has USB-C? Well, in a first for an iPhone, it sure does. Apple's iPhones have always featured proprietary connectivity for charging and data and this is a big change. Examples of previous connectivity on other iPhones include the 30-pin connector from the original iPhone up until the iPhone 4S and the Lighting connector on all the more recent iPhones. Now, the new iPhone 15 series is finally different, using USB-C.

All iPhone 15 series phones feature a USB-C port at the bottom center of the phone. This helps the iPhone 15 series catch up with the best phones on the market, particularly Android phones which have had USB-C ports for years. There are several benefits that USB-C offers, and a reason you might want to consider buying an iPhone 15 device.

Since the USB-C connector on the iPhone is universal and also used on iPads, MacBooks, and even Windows laptops and many other tech devices, you can use a USB-C cable that you already own from another device to charge your iPhone. It's super convenient for travel, too, since you'll not have to worry about bringing two different cable types. And the connector is fully reversible, so can plug the charger into your iPhone either way without needing to turn the cable around, just as you would with a Lighting cable.

On the more technical side, you'll want to keep in mind that there are actually different types of speeds you'll get over that USB-C port depending on which iPhone you buy. The mainline iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have USB 2 speeds, which can transfer data at 480 Mbps and provide power up to 500 mAh. That's the same speed as what the Lighting Connection offers. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max sport USB 3 speeds, which can hit speeds of 10 GBps per second, with a compatible cable.

And don't you worry. If you still have a lighting cable and want to use it to charge your iPhone, you can check out the Apple USB-C to Lighting Adapter. It's $29, but it'll help you use your old Lighting Cables with your new iPhone. We suggest considering a great iPhone 15 case, too, so you can protect your iPhone from damage.