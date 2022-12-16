Want to live free of Wi-Fi with your new Lenovo Yoga 7i? Here's what you need to know.

We get that not everyone likes depending on Wi-Fi. If you're always out and about, Wi-Fi connections aren't always solid or available in some parts of the world, which is why some of the best Lenovo laptops have 5G or LTE connectivity. Unfortunately, as much as we liked it when we reviewed it, the sleek 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 7i doesn't have 5G or LTE connectivity.

This is a Windows 2-in-1 that's mainly for use at home, in an office, or where you have Wi-Fi. You can't add a 5G or LTE to the device when you configure it, either, as Lenovo didn't include a modem. We suggest looking at another product from Lenovo, like a ThinkPad X13s or a ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 instead, if 5G is important for you.

Why the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) doesn't have 5G or LTE

As we mentioned, the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) doesn't have 5G or LTE connectivity because there's no cellular modem onboard. There's also no eSIM support or a SIM card slot, which is typically needed to tie the device to your data plan. Instead of a cellular modem from Qualcomm, Lenovo uses 802.11AX (2 x 2) Wi-Fi for connectivity, along with Bluetooth 5.1. This applies to all models, both the 14-inch and the 16-inch models of the Yoga 7i.

5G and LTE laptops are also much more costly than the sub-$1,000 starting price of the Lenovo Yoga 7i. We already suggested considering the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s if you want 5G on a Lenovo device, but a product like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is just as good since it has a similar design to the Yoga 7i and a better OLED screen. You can check any of these great laptops out at the links below.

Use 5G or LTE on your Lenovo Yoga 7i with hotspots

If you're sticking with the Yoga 7i, there are two workarounds. You can consider using your Android device or iPhone as a hotspot. Windows will see it as a Wi-Fi network. Other than that, you can buy hotspot services from carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon. They'll sell you a mobile hotspot router like the one below that you can connect to your Yoga 7i when on the go.

Even though the Yoga 7i doesn't have 5G connectivity, it is still a great Windows 2-in-1. You can buy either of the three models using the links below.