We get that not everyone likes depending on Wi-Fi. If you're always out and about, Wi-Fi connections aren't always solid or available in some parts of the world, which is why some of the best Lenovo laptops have 5G or LTE connectivity. Unfortunately, as much as we liked it when we reviewed it, the sleek 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 7i doesn't have 5G or LTE connectivity.
This is a Windows 2-in-1 that's mainly for use at home, in an office, or where you have Wi-Fi. You can't add a 5G or LTE to the device when you configure it, either, as Lenovo didn't include a modem. We suggest looking at another product from Lenovo, like a ThinkPad X13s or a ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 instead, if 5G is important for you.
Why the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) doesn't have 5G or LTE
As we mentioned, the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) doesn't have 5G or LTE connectivity because there's no cellular modem onboard. There's also no eSIM support or a SIM card slot, which is typically needed to tie the device to your data plan. Instead of a cellular modem from Qualcomm, Lenovo uses 802.11AX (2 x 2) Wi-Fi for connectivity, along with Bluetooth 5.1. This applies to all models, both the 14-inch and the 16-inch models of the Yoga 7i.
5G and LTE laptops are also much more costly than the sub-$1,000 starting price of the Lenovo Yoga 7i. We already suggested considering the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s if you want 5G on a Lenovo device, but a product like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is just as good since it has a similar design to the Yoga 7i and a better OLED screen. You can check any of these great laptops out at the links below.
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s
The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is the most powerful Windows on Arm PC to date. It weighs just 2.35 pounds and packs perks like 5G, making it great for people often on the go.
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G
For those who want an ultra-portable laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is stellar. 5G support makes this fantastic laptop even better for on-the-go workers.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga has all of the bells and whistles you need, like optional 5G, an optional 4K OLED display, 12th-gen processors, LPDDR5, and an overall great build quality.
Use 5G or LTE on your Lenovo Yoga 7i with hotspots
If you're sticking with the Yoga 7i, there are two workarounds. You can consider using your Android device or iPhone as a hotspot. Windows will see it as a Wi-Fi network. Other than that, you can buy hotspot services from carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon. They'll sell you a mobile hotspot router like the one below that you can connect to your Yoga 7i when on the go.
NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 Hotspot 4G LTE Router
Have internet wherever you need with a mobile hotspot router. For $300, Netgear's router will get you the speeds you need without having to use your smartphone as a tether. With the right carrier, you can even get a hotspot data plan!
Even though the Yoga 7i doesn't have 5G connectivity, it is still a great Windows 2-in-1. You can buy either of the three models using the links below.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch)
The Lenovo Yoga 7i is an excellent convertible laptop with a ton of processing power and a decent GPU for light gaming and photo and video editing.
Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch Intel Arc)
This 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i features Intel Arc, the company's first dedicated graphics card. It offers a great boost for users who want to do some light gaming and photo editing.
Lenovo - Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14-inch)
The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a great overall laptop, packing Intel's 12th-generation processors, an all-new design, and more.