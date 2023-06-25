Motorola's latest flagship smartphone might not be among the best phones of 2023, but it's certainly a great buy for those who want a flagship experience at a relatively affordable price. The Motorola Edge+ (2023) offers impressive overall performance thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of fast UFS 4.0 storage. The device also has a gorgeous 6.7-inch pOLED display with a fluid 165Hz refresh rate, a decent set of cameras, and a long-last 5,100mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. Despite the comparatively lower price tag, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) doesn't cut many corners and even offers premium features like wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

While similarly priced phones like the OnePlus 11 achieve a lower price tag by cutting out premium features like wireless charging support and settling for an IP64 rating or a slower USB 2.0 port, Motorola hasn't made such sacrifices with its flagship. The Motorola Edge+ (2023) has an IP68 rating like most premium flagships on the market, features a significantly faster USB Type-C 3.2 port, and has 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support. Thanks to wireless charging support, you can charge the device's 5,100mAh battery from 0-100% in approximately 3 hours. That's perfect for those who like to slap their phone onto a wireless charger at the end of the day and let it charge overnight.

Never settle with the Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Unlike previous flagships from Motorola, the Edge+ (2023) is a great phone you should consider if you want a flagship experience but don't want to shell out over $1,000. Although the OnePlus 11 is a tough competitor, the Edge+ (2023) offers a more well-rounded experience. With the latter, you get all the premium features you expect on a modern flagship. Even though some may argue that the OnePlus 11 is a better buy as it starts at $100 less, you must remember that its base model makes another compromise by offering slower UFS 3.1 storage.

If you're sold on the Motorola Edge+ (2023) and can't wait to pick one up, consider ordering one from the link below. Also, check out our roundup of the best Motorola Edge+ (2023) accessories to snag a compatible wireless charger, car mount, earbuds, or smartwatch for your new device.