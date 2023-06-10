Motorola's latest clamshell foldable, the Motorola Razr+, has the potential to be one of the best foldable smartphones in 2023 for a lot of reasons. It's got an expansive and powerful cover screen, remains fairly thin, and boasts serviceable battery life. But like a lot of modern smartphones today, a simple question needs to be asked: what's in the box? Though companies used to include all kinds of power adapters and accessories in the box — some of the best smartphones even came with cases back in the day — that isn't the case in 2023. Now, smartphone boxes are tiny and don't include a lot that you need to get up and running. Is the Razr+ any different?

What you get in the box with a Motorola Razr+

Besides your new smartphone, only two other accessories will be found in the box when you open up the Motorola Razr+. The phone ships with a USB-C cable and a SIM tool, which will be useful if you're not using eSIM just yet. Motorola also gives some user guides and instruction manuals along with the Razr+, but that doesn't really count. Notably, the smartphone doesn't come with any kind of power adapter or wall charger. Instead, you'll have to use a charger you already have, or will have to go out and buy a new one for the Motorola Razr+.

Why the charger you use with the Razr+ matters

You'll likely have to go out and buy a power adapter to pair with the Motorola Razr+, and that's because the phone has specific requirements for its fast-charging features. The Razr+ supports 30W fast charging through Motorola's TurboPower feature, but you'll need a compatible power adapter in order to take advantage of those speeds. Unless you've specifically purchased a high power delivery adapter in the past, the USB-C wall adapters you have lying around probably don't meet the wattage requirements of TurboPower. As such, you might have to factor in the cost of a 30W power adapter with your purchase of a Motorola Razr+.

Motorola also supports wireless charging on the Razr+, but similarly doesn't include a wireless charger in the box. This is commonplace in the industry, but it still could mean you need to go out and buy another charger for your phone. Since the Razr+ only supports 5W wireless charging, you won't need to be as picky when looking for a wireless charger to pair with your new smartphone. Most wireless chargers in 2023 meet or exceed the 5W specification, so you'll have no problem getting the fastest wireless charging possible out of your Razr+.

If you do have to go out and buy power adapters or other accessories for the Motorola Razr+, there are some affordable and valuable options to be found. We've compiled a list of the best accessories for the Motorola Razr+ in 2023, and will continue to update it as more accessories are released. Motorola's Razr+ will hit shelves in the United States starting June 23.