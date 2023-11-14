Apple’s newest Macs are here, and the most significant change with these devices is in the form of new processors — the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These new chips further widen the gap between the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, but you can expect a refresh for the MacBook Air with M3 sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for creative professionals, but how does it fare regarding ports and connectivity?

The 2023 M3 MacBook Pro retains its SD card slot

Given that nothing not much has changed with the design of the MacBook Pro, you’ll be happy to know that the SD card slot is here to stay. While some Windows laptops tend to have microSD card slots instead of full-sized ones, that’s not the case here with the MacBook Pro. The full-sized SDXC card slot on the MacBook Pro supports MMC, Default Speed, High Speed, UHS-I, and UHS-II SD cards.

UHS stands for Ultra High Speed, and it’s a speed class that’s become quite common for most SD cards on the market. UHS-II is the fastest standard and has a theoretical maximum transfer speed of up to 312MB/s. Of course, the speed will vary depending on what SD card you’re buying, but you can rest easy knowing that the MacBook Pro will support it either way.

The ports of an M3 MacBook Pro (top) and an M3 Pro MacBook Pro (bottom).

This is great for photographers, video editors, or filmmakers who need to transfer large files from their cameras to their laptops. If you want to use a smaller SD card such as microSD or miniSD, you’ll have to use an adapter to make it work.

What other ports does the M3 MacBook Pro have?

Other than the full-sized SD card slot, the new base model 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you upgrade to an M3 Pro or M3 Max chip, you’ll get three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and 3.5mm headphones. This configuration applies to both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

It’s a bit disappointing that Apple is restricting the base MacBook Pro to only two Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of the three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the more expensive models. This is one of the few reasons why the base model MacBook Pro isn’t the best value.

Either way, it seems that the new M3 chips and the Space Black finish will be enough reason for a few people to upgrade. While this year’s refresh isn’t the most exciting, the massive GPU upgrades with M3 will certainly incite creative professionals to get their hands on one of these new machines. In fact, they’ve already landed on our list of the best Macs in 2023.