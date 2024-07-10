Key Takeaways No bezel input for Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra, but still worth your time with impressive features & sensors.

Both watches have 480x480 AMOLED displays, Exynos W1000 at 1.6GHz, 2GB memory, and BioActive sensor.

If you miss the bezel, wait for Galaxy Watch 8 Classic next year. Galaxy Ring to drop soon as alternative.

When it comes to Samsung smartwatch aficionados, you can divide them into two camps: those who love the rotating bezel input, and those who never use it. Ahead of today’s Galaxy Unpacked event, there were a lot of leaks and speculation regarding the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, particularly whether the Ultra would have the rotating bezel input we saw on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Now, we finally have our answer.

Despite the Galaxy Watch Ultra having a very prominent bezel, the bezel-as-an-input feature will remain exclusive to the Galaxy Watch Classic series, which is released every other year. However, just because there’s no bezel input this year doesn’t mean that the Watch 7 and Ultra aren’t worth your time though.

Both new watches have 480×480 AMOLED displays protected by a sapphire crystal, along with an Exynos W1000 which runs at 1.6GHz. They have 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage. The Ultra has a 590mAh battery, while the battery in the 7 has either 300mAh or 425mAh, depending on whether you get the small one or the big one.

Both are also loaded to the gills with sensors, notably the Samsung BioActive sensor which uses light and electricity to measure things like heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and body composition. And if the watch is too much wearable for you, there’s always the new Galaxy Ring, which is set to drop later this month.

Of course, if your nostalgia for the bezel on the Watch 6 Classic is too strong, you can always wait until next year when the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes along.