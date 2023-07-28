A new trend with some of the best phones in 2023 is the lack of a SIM Card slot. eSIMs are becoming more popular, letting you set up your phone without buying a physical SIM card from your carrier first. But if you're the more traditional type and you're wondering if the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a SIM card slot, the answer is yes, it does. It's a Nano SIM that's supported, depending on your region.

Everything to know about the SIM card slot on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

There's a chance your Galaxy Z Flip 5 device might or might not have a SIM Card slot. Officially, Samsung says that the availability of Z Flip 5 models with the Nano SIM Card slot might depend on the market you purchased your phone in and which carrier you purchased it from. As for the eSim, it also depends on the software version, region, and carrier. You'll want to check with your carrier on these matters before you purchase the phone. And, of course, the SIM Card is sold separately when buying directly through Samsung.

So, what's the benefit of a SIM card slot anyway? Well, the Z Flip 5 has a Nano SIM, and you can remove the SIM card from the slot and insert a new one if you're traveling internationally and happen to have to switch your carrier. This isn't as easy with an eSIM, where you'd have to reregister the phone with a new carrier each time you need a new type of service. eSIM is a type of SIM that's embedded in your device, and it can't be removed and is updated digitally by carriers. A benefit of not having a SIM card tray is that eSIM also takes up less space in the phone and allows for a bigger battery.

Going back to the start, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 does indeed have a SIM card slot. We hope we answered your burning question. If we did, and you're now comfortable purchasing the device, you can buy it with the link below. And feel free to check out our Galaxy Z Flip 5 hands-on and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on for some first impressions of these impressive folding phones.