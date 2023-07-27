Many of the best phones you'll see in 2023 feature wireless charging. So if you're wondering if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has wireless charging, we have some great news. Like its sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, wireless charging 2.0 is supported. This lets you power up your phone on wireless chargers without worrying about plugging in cables into the USB-C port on your device.

Why does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have wireless charging?

Because the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has wireless charging, you can power it up with up to 12W of power using a compatible wireless charger. This wattage is thanks to the fast wireless charging 2.0 standard. Previous chargers were limited to about 7.5-10W of power, which would charge your phone slower.

Keep in mind, though, that depending on which Galaxy Z Flip 5 case you're using, wireless charging might not be supported. You'll want to ensure the case is thin enough and won't impact your changing experience. We don't have any estimated claims on how fast the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can charge wirelessly just yet. However, we do know that the phone has a dual 3700 mAh battery. Samsung says this battery can get up to 50 in 30 minutes with a 25W charger. So, if you use a wireless charger, you can expect slower charge times than that. Of course, keep in mind that the actual battery life and charging speeds depend on how you use your phone. Samsung's tests were performed with the phone at 0% battery with the screen turned off.

In another form of wireless charging, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 supports what's known as Wireless PowerShare. Thanks to this, you can use your Galaxy Z Flip 5 as an actual wireless charger. Just enable it in the settings, and you can prop any device that supports QPC Qi wireless charging on the back of your phone and power it up. That could be Galaxy Buds, a Galaxy Watch, or any other accessory.

Again, we hope that we answered your question. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 does indeed support wireless charging. You can buy the phone with the link below. And feel free to check out our Galaxy Z Flip 5 hands-on and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on.