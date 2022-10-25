There comes a time when you own a laptop that you might want to use the warranty. While warranties don't usually cover issues of your own fault like physical damage, they are good to have if you have an issue with a product that's not of your making. So, wondering if the Surface Laptop 5 has a good warranty? The good news is that it does, as required by the laws in the United States. It's just a one-year limited hardware warranty, plus 90 days of technical support. We have the details for you about it in this guide.

What's the Surface Laptop 5 warranty?

The warranty on the Surface Laptop 5 is the same as every other Surface device that Microsoft sells. If you purchase one directly from Microsoft or other authorized retailers, you'll get it automatically. As we said at the top of this article, though, the warranty doesn't cover issues that you create. Say, if you drop your Surface Laptop 5 and break the trackpad or damage the keyboard, that's not covered under the warranty. What is covered under the hardware are issues from workmanship or hardware defects that weren't your fault. Say, an issue with the webcam, or a scratch on the finish of the device that you notice as you take it out of the box. And, in addition to that, you'll get 90 days of phone support, too, if something goes wrong, or you need help with Windows. Microsoft's full warranty terms are available online.

Expand your warranty with Microsoft Complete

The benefit of buying a Surface Laptop 5 from Microsoft is getting the option to add Microsoft Complete. This is a separate protection plan that's an addition to Microsoft's included one-year limited warranty. This covers things that are actually your fault, like if you physically end up breaking your Surface Laptop 5. Pricing on the program is $149 in the United States, and you'll have your Surface covered for four years under the plan. Bundles are available through Microsoft where you can end up getting the plan for cheaper. The full terms can be seen on Microsoft's website.

That's all we have to say about the Surface Laptop 5 warranty. As you can tell, it's simple and standard. You can also buy a protection plan if need be, to help guard against accidents.