Does the Surface Laptop 5 have a good webcam?

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop has always been the flagship way to experience Windows 11. This year’s device in that lineup is the Surface Laptop 5. So, while you’re probably familiar with the jump to the 12th-generation Intel CPUs (and the lack of an AMD option this year,) on this new model, something else might also be on your mind. At a time when we’re spending more time on Skype, Zoom, and Slack calls, you could possibly be wondering, does the Surface Laptop 5 has a good webcam? The answer to that question is no, the Surface Laptop 5 does not have a good webcam.

We say that because the webcam is still 720p, which isn’t as good as other webcams on some of the other laptops you can find in 2022. In this guide, we’ll explain why that’s not the best, and provide suggestions for external webcams that can boost your experience.

What’s bad about the Surface Laptop 5 webcam

Just like last year’s Surface Laptop 4, and even the Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft has included a 720p Windows Hello webcam onboard the new Surface Laptop 5. When people were spending less time on web calls, this type of webcam was fine. A 720p webcam outputs an image of 1280 x 720 pixels. With picture quality, it is not grainy or poor by any means. You’ll still look good, and won’t look blurry, which is why it was the standard a few years back on most Windows laptops. However, the webcams on many newer laptops in 2022 have moved beyond that resolution to 1080p (which is 1920 x 1080 pixels.)

Other flagship laptops, like HP’s Envy 16, have 5 megapixel webcams. Even a budget-level device below $1,000, like an HP Pavilion Plus, outdoes the Surface Laptop 5 with a 5 megapixel webcam These newer webcams with 1080p sensors or 5 megapixels sensors can make you look sharper on your calls, as more light can reach the lens of the webcam. That’s because the larger the sensor, the better the image. So, for Microsoft to release a $1,000+ laptop with a 720 webcam is just a shame. You won’t look your absolute best on a web call if you buy a Surface Laptop 5.

You won’t even be able to enjoy extra software features that help boost your webcam image quality either. Other laptop makers ship software with their devices that can boost the quality of your image. HP has the HP-enhanced lighting app and HP Auto Frame which can help keep you in the camera frame. Microsoft doesn’t include any of this on the Surface Laptop Studio.

Suggestions for good webcams for the Surface Laptop 5

If you’re in search of a good webcam for the Surface Laptop 5 that goes beyond what’s built into the laptop, then we have some suggestions for you below. Thanks to the USB-A port on the device, you can plug any of these external webcams into your Laptop 5 and get on your way to looking great on calls. Most of these webcams can sit on the top of the laptop lid without issue. Of course, it’s not ideal if you’re out and about with the laptop, but for use at home or in an office, these webcams will be great. Do note though that these suggestions don’t have Windows Hello support.

So, there you have it. We explained why the Surface Laptop 5 doesn’t have a good webcam and provided some suggestions for external ones. If that bothers you, then we suggest you look at Microsoft’s other products. The Surface Pro 9 has a 1080p webcam, and so does the Surface Laptop Studio.