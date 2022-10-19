Does the Surface Laptop 5 have Thunderbolt 4?

There once was a time when Microsoft didn’t like Thunderbolt technology. The company cited security reasons for that, so in 2022 you might be wondering if the Surface Laptop 5 has Thunderbolt 4. The good news is that yes, the Surface Laptop 5 does have a single Thunderbolt 4 port. It’s also true across that Thunderbolt 4 can be found across the premium Surface line, including the Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 9, and even the Surface Studio 2+

In this guide, we’ll explain a bit more about Thunderbolt 4 technology and why it benefits the Surface Laptop 5. We’ll also suggest Thunderbolt accessories that you should buy, too. So, let’s dive into it!

Thunderbolt 4 and the Surface Laptop 5, explained

If you didn’t already know, Thunderbolt 4 is a technology that was developed by Intel. It is better than regular USB Type-C on other laptops because it also offers what’s known as PCIe signaling. Thanks to that, you’ll be able to expand on the power of your Surface Laptop 5 and connect it up to an external GPU. Of course, you’ll need to provide your own GPU as enclosures don’t come with one, but this can make the Surface Laptop 5 a gaming or video editing machine when you use it at your desk.

Other than that, you can also use Thunderbolt 4 docking stations, too to get expanded ports or use Thunderbolt-certified SSDs to get super fast transfer speeds when you transfer files. Then, there is the benefit of how Thunderbolt can be used to connect up to two 4K displays at 60Hz, for boosting multi-monitor setups. We suggested some of our favorite Thunderbolt accessories below.

So there you have it. The Surface Laptop 5 does indeed have Thunderbolt 4 ports onboard just like some of the best laptops in 2022. That can unlock a world of new possibilities for your Surface Laptop 5. If you don’t already have one, though, you can check it out with the link below.