Does the Surface Pro 9 have 4G LTE or 5G?

The Surface Pro 9 is the newest Surface from Microsoft. One of the things that set it apart from other Surface products is that it supports 5G. So you might be wondering if the Surface Pro 9 has 4G LTE or 5G. The answer to that question is that it technically supports both 5G and 4G LTE if you think of this in terms of internet speed. Depending on where you live and what cellular coverage is like, you’ll either get 5G data speeds or 4G LTE speeds with your new Surface Pro 9 and a nano SIM or eSIM.

In this guide, we’ll dive deeper into the technology behind why the Surface Pro 9 supports 5G. We’ll also explain why it supports 4G LTE speeds too.

Why the Surface Pro 9 supports 4G LTE and 5G speeds

If you buy the Surface Pro 9 with 5G model, you’ll want to pay close attention to the specs sheet on Microsoft’s website. That’s what we did and we found a note about the connection types the device supports. You see, there are currently two types of markets for 5G right now. There are mmWave markets and sub-6 markets. mmWave is the faster 5G, and Sub-6 is a type of 5G that is slower than 5G speeds, and closer to 4G LTE speeds. The Surface Pro 9 supports both forms of 5G, although if you’re not in a country that supports millimeter wave, the model you buy will be sub-6 only.

mmWave markets are markets where cell phone companies have brand new 5G networks separate from existing 4G LTE infrastructure. Unfortunately, mmWave is only popular in densely populated cities like New York, and it also has a short-range signal, which is why cellphone carriers have sub-6 5G instead. But mmWave is the true 5G speed. It’s why the Surface Pro 9 supports mmWave 5G on these waves.

If your carrier uses these waves, then you’ll get true 5G on the Surface Pro 9. If not, then it’ll be backward compatible with 4G LTE as we describe in the next section.

5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 DL 64 QAM up to 4.2 Gbps 4xDL CA (400MHz), 2×2 MIMO

5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 UL 64 QAM, 2xUL CA (200MHz), 2×2 MIMO

5G-NR NSA (mmWave) Bands: n257, n260, n261

Sub-6 5G is the more common type of 5G, mainly because it’s easier and cheaper to roll out. But as common as it is, it is not as fast as mmWave 5G. It’s closer to 4G LTE speeds, since it’s using lower frequency bands, under 6GHz. Microsoft lists that the Surface Pro 9 supports the following Sub-6 waves.

5G-NR NSA (Sub-6): Release 15 DL 256 QAM up to 2.8 Gbps, 4×4 MIMO

5G-NR NSA (Sub-6): Release 15 UL 256 QAM

5G-NR NSA (Sub-6) Bands: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n25, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79

Gigabit LTE – A Pro Release 15 with 4×4 MIMO and LAA

LTE DL Cat 20, 256 QAM up to 2Gbps, 5xDL CA

LTE UL Cat 13, 64 QAM Contiguous 2X ULCA

LTE Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42,46, 48, 66, 71

WCDMA: 1,2,5,8

So, there you have it. That’s a look and explanation as to if the Surface Pro 9 has 4G LTE or 5G. It supports 5G on the model that comes with a Qualcomm processor.