Does the Surface Pro 9 have a good warranty?

Buying a $1,000+ device like the Surface Pro 9 is a long-term investment. With all that money being spent, you might worry about future breakdowns or bugs, and if the Surface Pro 9 has a good warranty. Well, it does, in fact, have a good warranty, although it’s relatively standard compared to others under U.S. law: one year with 90 days of technical support. It’s also a limited hardware warranty. There are also options to extend your warranty beyond that if you need to. We’ll explain all of this for you and your options for protecting the Surface Pro 9 in this guide.

What’s the Surface Pro 9 warranty?

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 one-year limited warranty applies to all Surface devices purchased through Microsoft or authorized retailers. It only covers issues with the hardware or workmanship in situations that aren’t of your own creation, like if the screen is cracked out of the box or there’s a problem with your USB-C port. It also gives you 90 days of phone support for help with Windows or other technical issues.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As an example of what a warranty might cover, the Surface Pro 4 was malfunctioning at release, and users were able to replace the device through a warranty or a special repair program.

Again, the warranty is only for a year and covers issues that aren’t your own fault. According to Microsoft, you can repair your Surface outside of the year, or if it determines the issue isn’t covered under warranty, but for a fee. The Surface app on any Surface device will be the place to go to view your warranty status and contact support for warranty claims. More information is available on the official Microsoft website.

Get an extended warranty with Microsoft Complete

If you buy your Surface Pro 9 through Microsoft, then we suggest you add or bundle in an additional Microsoft Complete plan to your device. This is a protection plan that covers issues that are outside of the limited warranty that might be your fault. It can be purchased for an additional fee at checkout or 45 days after purchase. It covers Surface devices for up to four years and protects against drops, spills, or cracked screens. In addition, you’ll get extended technical support. The program starts at $149 in the U.S. but can vary depending on your device. You can read more information on Microsoft Complete through the official website.

So, that’s that! As you can tell, the Surface Pro 9 has a warranty that’s about the standard in the industry for other Windows PCs as required by local laws. You also can purchase an additional protection plan if you want. Whether you purchase the extra plan or just go with the standard warranty, you should feel more secure in your new Surface purchase.

Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi Model) The Surface Pro 9 is the newest Surface from Microsoft with fresher color options and Intel 12th Gen CPUs. See at Best Buy